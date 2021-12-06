The Yutu 2 rover has made a curious discovery on the far side of the moon

On the far side of the Moon it is possible to find the Yutu 2 rover which is exploring our satellite. Recently, the spacecraft spotted a “cube-shaped object” on the northern horizon and about 80 meters away in November during the 36th lunar day of its mission.

The Chinese-language science dissemination channel Our Space, affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA), referred to the discovery as “mysterious hutObviously no “hut”, simply this rock (which you can see at the bottom of the news) would seem to be a large boulder that was excavated by an impact event.

The experts behind the Yutu 2 rover, however, will take a closer look at the area for the next 2-3 months. The rover, along with the Chang’e 4a lander, has been on the far side of the moon since January 3, 2019. To date, the Chinese spacecraft has traversed the 186km wide Von Kármán crater and made many really interesting discoveries. such as the presence of a gelatinous substance.

China is spending a lot of resources on space exploration. In addition to inaugurating their space station recently, country officials have talked about building a spacecraft a few kilometers long. Not only that: China’s scientists are working on a nuclear reactor prototype 100 times more powerful than NASA’s.