The Zapatistas of Chiapas stand up to the narcos





Procession for the Acteal massacre where 45 indigenous people were killed – Ansa

“Chiapas is on the verge of civil war ». Word of Subcomandante Galeano, better known as Subcomandante Marcos, a name he abandoned in 2014 to take on that of a murdered comrade, the master Galeano. Behind the balaclava, however, it is still him, the city teacher, Rafael Guillén Solís, “non face” symbol – he has always kept it covered – ofZapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN). Twenty-eight years after the insurrection of the indigenous movement to the cry “land and dignity “for the natives of Chiapas – three-quarters of the population -, kept on the sidelines by a semi-feudal landowner system that has remained unchanged over the centuries, the conflict once again tears apart the southernmost and poorest state in Mexico. Hence the concern of the EZLN, expressed in the latest official statement of last September 19. And repeated informally continuously.

The situation is serious notwithstanding the “social shield” that the Zapatista movement managed to build around over a thousand local communities under its control, based on the 1997 peace accords. «Entities independent of the government from which they do not accept subsidies, the main instrument of corruption. They do not live on assistance but thanks to self-production projects. And they are governed by their own rules that prohibit the cultivation and trade of drugs and the smuggling of migrants and commit the inhabitants to take care of nature. Decisions are made with a collective system and criminals find little room to infiltrate, ”he explains Arturo Lomelí, anthropologist and social researcher of the Autonomous University of Chiapas, one of the leading experts on Zapatismo. In the rest of the territory, it was the pact between the main delinquent groups – in particular the Sinaloa and Zetas cartel – and authorities that kept the state in a secluded position in the drug war that has devastated the country for two decades. The “pax mafiosa” was functional to guarantee the stability of one of the crucial hubs of drug trafficking and migrants from the South of the Continent. However, with the disappearance of Los Zetas and the invasion of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, the criminal balance has cracked. The administrative elections of last June that redefined the political map made him completely blown up. The latter is a crucial element, given that in Mexico, from the beginning, crime was born neither in opposition nor in the absence of the national authorities, but with their cooperation. Even more so in a state where power is in the hands of loyal landowners and politicians, accustomed to using armed guards to keep peasants at bay. Now, these paramilitary groups have become manpower for the narcos. Result, Armed groups and attacks on civilians have multiplied. Thousands and thousands of people were forced to flee. This has led to the emergence of self-defense formations, with the risk of further escalation. “They are an effect of the offensive launched by organized crime,” he says Father Marcelo Pérez, parish priest of the Tsotsil people of the church of Guadalupe, in San Cristóbal, one of the figures most committed to building peace in the region. Role that leads him to live under perpetual threat. One of his closest collaborators, the catechist and activist Simón Pérez, was assassinated in July. “The killer confessed that it should have happened to me later. But I’m not afraid. The blood of peacemakers does not remain sterile “.

The Zapatista communities are also in the crosshairs. At least fifty of them – according to Lomelí – have suffered attacks. The EZLN, however, is determined to continue its “struggle for life”. A resistance rooted in the local area, based on strengthening the social fabric. And, therefore, often invisible. As evidenced by the choice not to make public meetings during the European tour that has just ended. To speak is, instead, María de Jesús Patricio Martínez alias “Mary Chuy”, leader of the National Indigenous Congress, cut off at the last presidential elections for bureaucratic reasons. “When violence grows, with its plans for death, as now, so does our determination to fight it. Unarmed, but with great strength ».