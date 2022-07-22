The Zara dress that is very much in the style of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the greatest icons in the world of cinema and in addition to being a great actress (geek fan moment) her style is one of the most copied and admired by all. Her style could be defined as minimalist, elegant and relaxed and within all that the black dresses that meet these requirements. At Zara we have signed a dress that is very much in this style.

There have been practically countless occasions in which the actress has worn this type of dress and this one from Zara could wear it perfectly, if you are a follower of hers you will adore this dress. A short dress made of stretch denim fabric. With a straight neckline and bare shoulders and a side zip fastening concealed in the seam. In addition to black, it is available in white and blue. It is available in all sizes from XS to XXL.

This classic dress continues to be a trend over the years, making it a very good wardrobe option for the summer. This versatile dress is ideal for a dinner or one of the soirees that we have on the agenda this summer with thin strap sandals in black if we want to go more classic or in one of the colors of this season such as orange and green.

The good thing about this Zara dress is that it has a lot of life beyond parties and dinners and that is With some Converse it is also an incredible option. For much more daytime options but more dressed up with wedge sandals or mules with a comfortable heel, it is also a magnificent option.

This Zara dress from the new collection has a price of 25.95 euros, which makes it much more ideal even if possible. This dress is the wardrobe you need in summer.