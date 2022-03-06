The Zara skirt and blazer that will be a trend this year

Zara has the pants skirt and the cropped style blazer that will be a trend this year at a price that will surprise more than one. We go back to the 80s and we do it with the personal touch of the year 2022, a mixture of styles that has given rise to a two piece that Julia Roberts would have worn to go to an awards show in the early 90s. time without forgetting the design in these times of change thanks to Zara and this trend that is sweeping.

The cropped style blazer and the Zara pants skirt that will be a trend this year

Fashion advances with renewed air, picks up the witness of past times to give it its personal touch. In a year 2022 in which colors are protagonists, design is not far behind. This two piece set has an 80’s style with hints of the 90’s, but merging into a decade in which we need the most absolute comfort.

The cropped trend is here to stay. The cropped universe has been present for several seasons without an age limit. We must not reject a garment that, although it was shorter, could be combined in a thousand different ways to show our best face. Navel in the air or not, it is a piece that has a secret inside.

The era of shoulder pads is back. Like it or not, they have come back from the 80s to stay. This element gives the Zara blazer a style and a design that will be marked by that detail that balances the body. A way to stylize the figure, balancing the shoulders.

The skirt pants will be the queen of spring summer. This 2022 is committed to the most extreme comfort that will come from the hand of a spectacular garment. This piece is one of those that we cannot fail to see in all stores and we will find it in Zara at an extraordinary price.

A set in a pastel color will make you succeed. These types of colors, purple, green or pastel blue, are the ones that we will not stop seeing in all stores. Zara is ahead of trends and presents this element before anyone else. A blazer that is sold for only 39.95 euros and a skort that costs 22.95 euros, available in all sizes, from XS to XXL.