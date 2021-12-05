the Zemmour show to aim for the Elysée- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori, our correspondent in Villepinte (France)

The extremist candidate launches his party (the name echoes the history of Christian kingdoms in Spain). “The media are against me.” Clashes in the hall with anti-racists

It was not a rally like the others

, because Éric Zemmour is not a candidate like the others. This is its strength and what many find disturbing. Chairs have been seen flying, punches in the face, blood, chases with belts in hand, invocations to the new “King of France”, and Zemmour himself on arrival is grabbed around the neck by an attacker, or perhaps an overly enthusiastic fan, while to reach the stage he crosses the whole great hall amidst shoving, an almost overwhelmed order service, epic music and the crowd shouting joyfully and furiously «Zed! Zed! Zed! ” like the “Z” (zeta in French is said zed) by Zemmour.

That is the man who promises to give back to the French “the most beautiful country in the world”, which would have been stolen from them by immigrants, by the elites who have betrayed, by journalists, by the hypocritical and politically correct left and by the right that has stopped thirty years ago to do his job.

The place is also out of the ordinary: the gigantic Parc des Expositions in Villepinte, on the outskirts of Paris, chosen because it can hold 15,000 people, judged more controllable by the police who already feared accidents, and finally symbolically located in the Seine-Saint-Denis, the department where Muslim immigration is taller and where Zemmour launched his Reconquest yesterday.

“Reconquête!” is the name of the new party. For Zemmour passionate about history it is an evident reference to the Reconquista which in the Middle Ages allowed the Christian kingdoms of the Iberian Peninsula to take back the territories occupied by Islam, with the final conquest of Granada in 1492.

Villepinte’s rally yesterday was the first date of the electoral campaign, the one in which Zemmour was expected to make the definitive transformation from a television polemicist and a hugely successful pamphlet writer to a credible candidate for the presidency of the Republic. But those who thought or hoped for a normalization were disappointed.

Enormous scenography, entrusted to Olivier Ubéda (formerly close to Sarkozy) who takes care of Zemmour’s communication, yesterday appeared in public with unprecedented glasses, which perhaps had to be reassuring in intentions. Six giant screens, three on each side of the stage, so that everyone can see the charismatic leader; French tricolor everywhere, plus a few supporters wrapped in the flag with the lily of the far-right royalists of the Action française. The wait for the boss is endless: videos of meetings all over France scroll by, what in theory were just presentations of the latest book France did not say the last word. For example in Corsica, where Zemmour had paid homage to the Corsican people and the adored Napoleon, theorizing that France does not need any other diversity because it already has it within itself, between Bretons and Occitans, Normans and Corsicans, ready to merge – like him, a Berber Jew from Algeria happy to assimilate – into a single country.

Among the many oratories that follow one another in front of the pulpit to warm the audience is the high official and essayist once close to the Le Pen, Paul-Marie Coûteaux, who takes it out on America and its “junk culture” from which France must be reborn independent, and then he invokes Zemmour that he will be “more than a president, he will be the king of France, it is a question of love that will touch the heart of every Frenchman”.

This business of love is a little suspicious, because even the well-kept merchandising plays on the theme, with an amusing and slightly sinister self-irony: T-shirts with the words “Fate Zemmour do not make war” are sold, and the campaign logo on hats and coffee mugs includes a twig of stylized olive tree: symbol of peace and reference to Zemmour which in Berber means “olive tree”.

Only when the militants of Sos Racisme infiltrated among the public – undoubted provocation – they open their coats showing the T-shirts that form the words “no to racism”, they are immediately beaten by Zemmourians of the extreme right. The incidents repeat themselves but Zemmour brings the speech to an end. “The adversaries want my political death, the journalists my social death and the jihadists the physical one,” he says, but this only exalts him and his audience. On est chez nous!they repeat, “This is our house.”