the zeroing of the development was announced exactly three years ago – Nerd4.life

Exactly three years ago, i.e. January 25, 2019, it was announced L’zeroing of development from Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch. Since then the game has completely disappeared from the radar and nothing more has been heard of it. There are those who fear the worst, but in reality there is nothing to worry about for now, because certain times for triple A are normal.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced atE3 2017 with a teaser that only showed the animated logo. That was enough to make fans around the world rejoice. Nothing was ever revealed about the game and Nintendo generally maintained a very low profile on the project, a sign that it was in the very early stages of development.

On January 25, 2019, the cold shower arrived: Shinya Takahashi, general manager of Nintendo EPD, announced on video that the development of Metroid Prime 4 had been canceled and that the team had changed: via Bandai Namco, inside Retro Studios, the software house of the original trilogy.

Since then, 1095 days have passed, exactly three years, and Metroid Prime 4 has no longer been revealed in any Direct or announcement from Nintendo. In any case, there is no need to fear the worst, at least not starting from these times: the average development cycle of a modern triple A is 4/5 years old. Retro Studios had to start from scratch with the project, probably from the pre-production stage, so it could take a long time to finish.

It is difficult to say whether we will know more about it in 2022. In truth, Nintendo’s line-up for the current year is already quite rich, so it could be risky to launch another flagship game. We’ll see.