the ZK Rollups are back in the limelight

The scalability of the Ethereum (ETH) network has been a talking point within the cryptocurrency ecosystem for years, mainly due to high fees and network congestion during times of high demand.

One of the most recent solutions to Ethereum’s scalability problems is represented by “Zero-Knowledge Rollup (ZK Rollup)”, a form of scaling that performs off-chain calculations and presents them on the chain via a validity test.

“ZK Rollup season is here”

Zk rollup season – cryptowarlord.eth (͡ ° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@CryptoWarlordd) December 7, 2021

The protocols that at the beginning of the year chose to use Optimistic Rollups. like Optimism and Arbitrum, they dominated the news headlines, touted as the best solution to scale on Ethereum. But Arbitrum aside, the hype for these protocols has waned and traders have pointed out that even Optimistic Rollups have higher-than-desirable fees when the network is under high demand.

The first successes in 2021

While the Optimistic Rollup solutions were in the spotlight, the protocols that adopted the ZK Rollup model proved their capabilities.

dYdX, a decentralized perpetual and futures exchange, was one of the first to adopt ZK Rollup technology through its partnership with StarkWare, whose StarkNet network is a permissionless decentralized ZK Rollup.

As of today, the platform has enjoyed some success, managing to process a volume of exchanges over the 24 hours that is higher than Coinbase.

In early November, Loopring Token (LRC) – another protocol that uses ZK Rollup to lower transaction costs and accelerate its throughput capabilities – hit a new all-time high of $ 3.83.

LRC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Related: TVL at all-time highs on Ethereum layer-two

ZK Rollups could be the next choice for traders

After last week’s sharp sell-off across the market, ZK Rollups have re-emerged as a major topic of discussion in the cryptocurrency industry.

Polygon, a layer-two platform for the Ethereum network, caused a sensation with the announced acquisition of Mir, a project that develops two sub-categories of Zero-Knowledge Proof known as PLONK and Halo.

Polygon’s investment of 250 million MATIC tokens, which already offers some of the lowest fees of any protocol on the Ethereum network, has been made “to explore and encourage all relevant scaling approaches and technologies at this stage“, according to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Another highly anticipated protocol that has been gaining support recently is zkSync, a scaling solution created by Matter Labs that secured $ 50 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz in early November.

Total deposits and unique users on zkSync

According to Digital Delphi, the two main projects live on zkSync are ZigZag, a decentralized exchange, and Gitcoin, a funding platform.

Delphi Digital analysts report:

“According to L2 fees, token swaps via ZigZag on zkSync have the lowest.”

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment carries risk, you should conduct your research before making a decision.