THE ZOMBIES RETURN TO TELEVISION TODAY

02/19/2022 – 20:42 Pure Life

The penultimate part of the final season of the successful series “The Walking Dead”, which after eleven installments is already close to the final outcome of its popular story about a group of survivors of a zombie apocalypse, can be seen starting today and on a weekly basis through the Star+ streaming platform.

The eight episodes that make it up -and which will continue with as many to be released during 2022- will feature the return of some of the strip’s most beloved characters, such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), the the latter that continue today from the origin of this phenomenon that, despite its extension, still retains a considerable audience around the world.

the fight continues

On this occasion, the protagonists will continue their struggle to sustain the network of settlements they built in recent years: while a group is still fighting against the hostile group known as the Reapers, other companions and companions try to stop the disaster caused by a fatal storm that unleashed on Alexandria, one of the towns.

As always, the drama crosses this proposal from the consequences that the pressure to survive and the permanent threat of the undead and the living generate in this range of characters, brought to the screen by Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic

Season 11 of AMC’s flagship show was originally meant to air in 2020, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, instead airing six additional episodes considered part of season 10 before it aired in August of last year.

Although it is the end of the series, AMC (which in Argentina and the rest of Latin America is one of the main contents of Star Channel), is preparing a spin-off on the characters of Daryl and Carol that will be broadcast from 2023 and will be in charge of Angela Kang, the current person in charge of “The Walking Dead”, and Scott Gimple, who held the same place in previous years.

A universe with spin-offs

The universe created around “The Walking Dead” already has the spin-offs “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, about the generation that survived the zombie apocalypse, which premiered in October 2020.

In addition, AMC and Universal Pictures are working together on a series of films around the figure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the exclusive protagonist of the series during its first nine seasons.

“The Walking Dead” is the most-watched television series in basic cable history, based on the graphic novels of the same name, and has been filmed exclusively in Georgia. It put locations in Atlanta, Senoia, and beyond on the map for fans of the show.

“The Walking Dead” opened during the same week in 120 countries and has generated a legion of fans.



