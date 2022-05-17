Thea Mann, cousin of Lisa Kudrow: 5 important facts

ads

HGTV Lisa Kudrow with Drew and Jonathan Scott on “Celebrity IOU.”

Thea Mann is Lisa Kudrow’s cousin and best friend. The “Friends” actress teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Mann with a condo renovation on season 3 of “Celebrity IOU.”

“Being able to do this for Thea means everything and it will be perfect for her and her furry family,” Kudrow said in a press release. “It will absolutely change her life.”

“Celebrity IOU” sees stars like Kudrow surprise important people in their lives with makeovers. The other celebrities this season include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Mann is Kudrow’s cousin and best friend

Mann is Kudrow’s cousin and best friend, but the “Feel Good” actress considers her more like a sister.

“Thea is my cousin but she feels like my soul sister,” Kudrow said in a press release. “She doesn’t really ask for help—ever. And I know that she needs a pet-friendly place, so this is the best of all, because Thea means a lot to me.”

2. Mann has lost both of his parents.

Mann lost his parents in recent years, according to HGTV.

He paid tribute to his late mother in an Instagram post from August 27, 2021. “Gathered wherever people meet after living on earth,” he wrote. “RIP mom. I love you and I hope you are with dad.”

3. Mann rescues abused animals

Mann “is selflessly committed to the rescue and adoption of aging and abused animals,” according to the HGTV ad.

According to her Instagram bio, her furry friends are “Sadie/pittie. Cats: OG/Millie and 2 breeding failures: Mimi and Izzy. Too many cats but it’s ok.”

She often shares her pets on social media, joking in May 2021 that taking her two dogs for a walk can be “exhausting.”

4. Mann appeared in an episode of ‘Friends’

According to SK POP, Mann appeared in the “Friends” episode, “The One With All The Wedding Dresses.” It was not his only experience with the entertainment industry, the website noted. He has a background in musical theater and has appeared in “Celebrity Name Game” and “Bounce.”

Mann also developed a friendship with Kudrow’s co-star Courtney Cox, as documented on Instagram.

5. Mann’s is renovating its condo

Kudrow and the “Property Brothers” stars are renovating Mann’s condo.

“’Friends’ alum wants to update Thea’s living room and outdoor patio to accentuate her eclectic taste and create a more comfortable and functional home,” according to the episode’s description. “Though she’s hesitant to go for the demolition, Lisa will go to great lengths to knock down a wall, pick up old tile and rip out cabinet doors with Drew and Jonathan. She will then incorporate luxury vinyl flooring, performance fabric furniture and an outdoor dog park that will serve Thea and her four-legged friends for years to come.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs on Mondays on HGTV.

