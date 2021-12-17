TheA500 Mini in production, now all the games included are known – Nerd4.life

The manufacturer Retro Games has announced that the mini console TheA500 Mini entered in full production. They are now also known all the games that will be included in the package, twenty-five. Let’s read the final list:

Alien Breed 3D, Alien Breed: Special Edition ’92, Another World, Arcade Pool, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, California Games, The Chaos Engine, Dragons Breath, F-16 Combat Pilot, Kick Off 2, The Lost Patrol, Paradroid 90, Pinball Dre ams, Project-X: Special Edition 93, Qwak, The Sentinel, Simon the Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, Stunt Car Racer, Super Cars II, Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back, Worms: The Director’s Cut, Zool: Ninja of the “Nth” Dimension.

Let’s see the packaging definitive of TheA500 Mini (front and back):

‘TheA500 Mini, front cover

‘TheA500 Mini, back

‘TheA500 Mini will be released on March 25, 2022. It will cost € 129.99 and will run all the games released for the historic Commodore home computer, both ECS and AGA. The package will contain a two-button mouse and an eight-button gamepad.

“For the past two months, my team has been working hard to finalize THEA500 Mini firmware and have worked closely with our manufacturing partners to ensure the highest quality production,” said Chris Smith, CTO of Retro Games, “ae how commitment to our loyal fans, soon we will also publish a new THEC64 Christmas firmware update “.

“Also, we’ve excelled in the unboxing experience in the past and feel that this time around we’ve exceeded expectations and will bring you our best-looking product yet,” follows Paul Andrews, CEO of Retro Games.