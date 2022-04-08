THEA500 Mini review: Is it worth it?

The retro “mini” style consoles They have been very common in recent years in which large companies such as Nintendo or Sony have been encouraged to launch the Super Nintendo Classic Mini or PlayStation Classic while more humble companies such as Retrogames LTD with the releases of the Commodore 64 Mini and, now, TheA500 Mini, a small tribute to the Amiga 500, one of the most important computers in the history of video games in the late 80s and early 90s.

In Vandal we have been able to see, touch and test this TheA500 Mini (or Amiga 500 Mini, as you prefer to call it) to tell you about its resemblance to the original Amiga 500, what we can find in the box, its games, and the quality of the emulation and the software that we find in it to run the games.

Features

25 classic Amiga games included, featuring: Alien breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon the Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director’s Cut, Zool: Ninja Of The Nth Dimension

Emulates Amiga 500, 600 & 1200 (ECS/OCS/AGA)

Save and resume functions

Add your own games*, update firmware* and connect your own devices via USB; THEA500 Mini supports hundreds of classic Amiga games and demos, using WHDLoad for simplicity (games must be legally obtained/purchased from legal owners); * Requires a USB stick, NOT included

50/60 Hz at 720p HD via HDMI; multiple scaling and CRT filter options

A very careful retro console on a visual level

Something that we can highlight since we received TheA500 Mini is the quality and care of everything that surrounds this miniature console at both the visual level and the finish of the product, as well as in the packaging, very careful and with many references to what a console box would be like in the 80s at an aesthetic level, while inside we find a very pampered packaging and organized treating everything with great care.

Taking the console out of its box, TheA500 Mini looks identical to the original Amiga 500 except for a couple of cosmetic details. such as the Commodore logo being replaced with the Amiga logo and the Amiga 500 name being changed to TheA500. Beyond this we find a console of reduced size that perfectly imitates the appearance of the original, with a similar color and a very good quality plastic. Of course, keep in mind that the keyboard that it incorporates is not functional, something that we would have liked to have been added but that we understand that it is not so both because of the size of the console and because of what it would increase in price to add it.

In addition, in the back, the connections of the Amiga 500 are replaced, as is logical, by the ports that we need to make TheA500 Mini work in 2022 with 3 USB Type-A accompanied by a HDMI to connect it to our television, the power button and a USB-C to supply power to the consolepointing out here that the cable is included but not the power supplyso we will need to use one of a mobile phone or connect it to a USB of our television to be able to make it work.

Along with the console also comes a mouse that perfectly imitates that of the Amiga 500 (changing the ball of those wonderful years that was so cumbersome to clean for an optical sensor) as well as an 8-button control that imitates a retro finish and that does not belong to the original Amiga 500 (but could well belong to it).

Good emulation with correct software

Once we turn on TheA500 Mini we have to choose the language (Spanish included) and the Hz at which our television can work (choosing between 50 Hz and 60 Hz) to later switch to a now classic software on retro consoles with a horizontal carousel in which we are shown the available games, a small description of the title in question, if we need the mouse or the controller to play it, the number of players and even a star rating system that allows us to rate the games according to our tastes.

The A500 Mini emulates Amiga 500, 600 and 1200 (ECS/OCS/AGA) and includes simple but effective emulation optionswith the possibility of save our progress in game (we have 4 save slots), some screen zoom, scan lines to imitate the old ass CRT monitors and a smoothing filter, all of them quite discreet and not very aggressive so as not to bother the most classic player. Those, video output is limited to 720p resolution while we would have appreciated a 1080p output, especially if we are going to play on screens or televisions of many inches.

Going to the emulation of the games itself, the truth is that it is quite correct and usual for this type of productwith a minimum latency when running the games that allows us to enjoy them practically to perfection and that will let us play games alone or with our friends (yes, pWe can connect controllers, keyboards or mice not included with the console) and travel back in time to reunite with our child from the past.

25 games available and the ability to load extra titles natively

As for the selection of games, you have the complete list below, but we think there is a enough variety to play all the clubs and satisfy many of you with great classics like Another World, worms, speed ball 2 either Alien Breed presents. Yes, maybe some we would have changed Simon: The Sorcererone of the best graphic adventures in history (which by the way comes in English although we would have been grateful if it had included the Spanish translation that came with its CD version), for the true referent of the genre, The Secret of Monkey Island, although probably when it comes to including games, the different purchase of rights or licenses for them have also had an influence. This is the full list:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition 92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

battle chess

Corpse

California Games

Dragon’s Breath

F-16 Fighter Pilot

kick off 2

android 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition 93

qwak

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

The Chaos Engine

Lost Patrol

The Sentinel

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Directors Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The “Nth” Dimension

Also, if we don’t have enough with this collection of games, TheA500 Mini offers us the possibility of loading Amiga titles that we already have through a USB thanks to the WHDLoad tool. To do this we must install the THEA500 WHDLoad Package on a USB by downloading it from this link and, in addition, Retro Games also offers us an extra game to load from a USB: Citadel.

A new and interesting collector’s item

Retro consoles are here to stay, being a very interesting collector’s item for all lovers of the old school of video games, with devices that allow us to remember our childhood and that at least we ask them to be the most faithful in appearance to the originals, something that TheA500 Mini more than meetswhich almost perfectly imitates the Amiga 500, taking care of the quality of the product and the packaging, to later offer us correct emulation with a selection of 25 interesting games being able to natively load more titles through a USB.

In addition it is appreciated that both the Amiga 500 mouse and a quite comfortable retro-looking controller are includedalthough we would have been grateful if it had also incorporated the power supply (unfortunately these products do not usually come with it), which Simon: The Sorcerer were in Spanish or have a video output at 1080p, small details that we would have appreciated but that do not tarnish almost nothing the good feelings that this retro console that is already on sale for 129.95 .

We have made this text thanks to a TheA500 Mini temporarily loaned by Koch Media.