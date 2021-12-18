THEA500: the Amiga 500 in mini version now in full production, here is the release date

I return classic Amiga video games and also comes back Amiga 500 in a compact version by the same authors of the project THEC64 Mini. This is a fully licensed reimagining of the much loved 16-bit home computer containing some of the best loved Amiga classics.

THEA500: here is the new mini Amiga 500

Retro Games announced that Amiga 500 in a revised version now in full production and that will arrive in stores starting from March 25, 2022. In recent months the final list of included games has been announced, among which there will be Stunt Car Racer of the legend of the sector Geoff Crammond. This revolutionary game received praise from the press when it was launched in 1989, with a rating of 93% in Amiga Format magazine and 92% in CU Amiga-64. Among the recently announced games are included Arcade Pool And Project-X Special Edition 93 by Team 17, F-16 Combat Pilot of Digital Integration e Super Cars II by Gremlin.

THE 25 games presented are highly regarded and critically acclaimed Amiga classics. Also, if you have other original Amiga games, they can also be played via USB stick using the feature. WHDLoad by THEA500. With users able to change the setting, controller options and display settings.

The launch stock of THEA500 Mini is expected to leave the manufacturing facility in early January 2022. In addition, due to numerous fan requests, standalone “solus” packs of Mouse and Gamepad will also be made available in select territories. Over the past two months, the THEA500 team has been working hard to finalize the firmware for the new mini Amiga 500.

Developed by Retro Games Ltd. and distributed by Koch Media, THEA500 Mini comes with the original style 2-button mouse and newly designed 8-button precision gamepad. More information on THEA500 can be found here.