Theater and shows bonus 2021, a few days after deadline to apply set for 15 November arrives the circular of the Revenue Agency.

The document n. 14 / E of 15 November 2021 takes stock of requirements and admitted expenses to the 90 percent tax credit, recognized in relation to the costs incurred in 2020.

The tax bonus, which can only be used as compensation, is due to operators in the theater and live entertainment sector who have undergone a 2020 reduction in turnover equal to at least 20 percent compared to 2019.

The calculation of the tax credit also includes activities carried out using digital systems.

Theater and shows bonus 2021, requirements and admitted expenses: the AdE circular

Introduced by article 36-bis of the Sostegni decree no. 41/2021, the bonus theater and shows it is up to resident enterprises, including permanent establishments of non-resident entities, which operate within the theatrical activities and live performances, regardless of legal nature, accounting regime and company size.

For example, theater, music and dance operators, circus activities and traveling shows are included.

And it is precisely from the identification of beneficiaries of the 90 percent tax credit which starts the circular no. 14 / E published by the Revenue Agency on 10 November 2021, close to the deadline for submitting the application.

The theater and entertainment bonus can be requested from commercial and non-commercial entities, in relation to any commercial activity carried out.

There are no restrictions on the start date of the activity, except for the need to comply with the requirement of the decrease in turnover. The amount relating to 2020 must have undergone a reduction of at least 20 percent compared to 2019.

For the purpose of verifying the decline recorded, it will be possible for those who started the activity in 2019 make the report per year if the exercise period is less than one year.

Revenue Agency – circular no. 14 / E of 10 November 2021 Tax credit for theatrical activities and live performances – Article 36-bis, of the decree-law 22 March 2021, n. 41 (Support Decree)

Theater and shows bonus 2021, the list of expenses admitted to the tax credit

The 90 percent tax credit will be recognized for expenses incurred in 2020, even if the shows performed were supported through digital tools.

There circular no. 14 / E of the Revenue Agency focuses specifically on eligible costs.

In calculation of the bonus due the following categories of expenses are included:

personnel costs , such as, for example, gross salaries of artistic, technical and administrative staff and flat-rate per diems;

, such as, for example, gross salaries of artistic, technical and administrative staff and flat-rate per diems; hospitality costs , such as the costs of travel, transport and accommodation and the SIAE;

, such as the costs of travel, transport and accommodation and the SIAE; production costs , i.e. travel, transport and accommodation in the case of own production, as well as costs for the rental of costumes, sets or service;

, i.e. travel, transport and accommodation in the case of own production, as well as costs for the rental of costumes, sets or service; space management costs , such as utilities, cleaning costs and rents;

, such as utilities, cleaning costs and rents; advertising and promotion costs , such as press office and communication services, costs for printing the material, video shooting or photographic services or costs for managing the website;

, such as press office and communication services, costs for printing the material, video shooting or photographic services or costs for managing the website; formation , such as costs for scholarships and awards or for teachers;

, such as costs for scholarships and awards or for teachers; depreciable investments , such as the annual fees for the sets, costumes, tools and other material used for the shows;

, such as the annual fees for the sets, costumes, tools and other material used for the shows; overhead costs , consumables, office and utility rental, professional services for consultancy (such as the costs of the accountant or labor consultant;

, consumables, office and utility rental, professional services for consultancy (such as the costs of the accountant or labor consultant; abroad , i.e. expenses for travel, transport of materials and local transfers;

, i.e. expenses for travel, transport of materials and local transfers; circus and traveling show, for example, expenses for the purchase of attractions, plant and equipment.

Tax credit reparameterized in compliance with the spending limit

The list of expenses for which it will be possible to obtain the tax credit is obviously extensive, equal to 90 percent of the eligible costs incurred in 2020, net of VAT.

The recognition of the bonus theater and shows remains in any case subordinate to the compliance with the maximum limit of expenditure envisaged by the Sostegni decree, equal to 10 million euros for the year 2021.

It will therefore be after the deadline of November 15, 2021 for the sending of access applications that the Revenue Agency will calculate the total amount of credits requested and, in case of overrun of the allocated limit, the percentage will be reparameterized.

Only later will it be possible to use the tax credit as compensation, through the tax code which will be established with subsequent resolution by the Agency. The last step awaited for the operation of the theater and shows bonus.