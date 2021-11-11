Theater and Shows Bonus: vademecum for the tax credit

Bonus Theater and Shows: complete guide to the tax credit in the new ombnibus circular of the Revenue Agency, applications by 15 November.

Online the instructions of the Revenue Agency on the new bonus for theatrical activities and shows live, established by the Dl Sostegni (article 36-bis, DL 41/2021). In circular letter no. 14 / E guidance is provided on how to obtain the 90% tax credit for 2020 expenses, requirements and eligible costs. Applications can be submitted until November 15th using the appropriate form template of communication of the admissible expenses with the indication of the theoretical credit.

The new omnibus circular provides a general framework of the measure and its discipline, pending the provision through which the specific quotas due will be established.

Recipients

The tax credit is recognized in favor of the companies that carry out activities theatrical and live performances, also through the use of digital systems. In addition to businesses residents, it can also be used by permanent establishments of non-resident entities. Commercial entities and non-commercial entities can also benefit from the contribution (for any commercial activity carried out).

Requirements

The required condition is reduction in turnover 2020, at least 20% compared to 2019. With regard to the calculation of the reduction in turnover, it is necessary to refer exclusively to the total amount of turnover achieved in the exercise of the activities subject to the subsidy.

Those who have started the activity in 2019, in compliance with the turnover requirement (therefore, if they have suffered a decrease in the foreseen terms). For these subjects, the reduction must be verified by comparing the amount of the turnover in 2020 with the amount achieved in 2019, making the balance per year in the event of a possible shorter duration of the period of activity.

Those who have benefited from other loans provided by the Single Fund for the show.

Expenses allowed

Circular no. 14 / E indicates the types of eligible expenses (with various examples), attributable to 10 categories: personnel costs, costs of hospitality, production (rental of sets, costumes and instruments, rental of rehearsal rooms), space management, advertising, training, transfers (including foreign), depreciable investments (purchase of plant and equipment), general costs ( damage and structuring), circuses and traveling shows.

Bonus calculation

Those entitled to it are entitled to a set creditto equal to 90% of the expenses incurred in 2020 (taking into consideration the fiscally relevant cost), regardless of the methods (ordinary, lump sum, replacement) for determining the income of the company concerned. Regardless of the methods (ordinary, flat-rate, substitute) for determining the company’s income. And even if the activities took place through the use of digital systems for the transmission of live works (plays, concerts, ballets, etc.).

Use of credit

The bonus can only be used in compensation. An additional provision is required for the actual credit quota, which will quantify the resources on the basis of the requests. The tax credit is tax free, it does not contribute to IRAP or to the share of expenses and other negative components other than interest expense, deductible from business income. The bonus can be used annually for amounts even higher than the limit of 250 thousand euros, without compensation limits.