Theater, Madama Butterfly between Spoleto and Perugia

After the success of the Interludes of the ‘700 at the Caio Melisso Theater, la 75th Season of Experimental Lyric moves to New Theater of Spoleto with the new production of the work of Giacomo Puccini MADAMA BUTTERFLY which will debut on Friday September 17 at 20.30 [I rappresentazione]. The show – open in preview for schools, over 65s and associations, Tuesday 14 and Thursday 16 September at 18.00 is Wednesday September 15 at 16.00 – will be in rerun on Saturdays September 18th at 20.30 [II rappresentazione] is Sunday September 19 at 17.00 [III rappresentazione].

The production will also be staged at Morlacchi Theater of Perugia on Mondays 20 Its tuesday 21 September at 20.30.

Madama Butterfly, on a booklet by Giacomo Giacosa And Luigi Illica, is one of the best known titles in the Puccini repertoire. However, musical direction and direction will offer the public new ideas and perspectives on the work.

«In this new staging – comments the musical director Carlo Palleschi – we will try, together with the young performers selected by the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale, to analytically retrace the compositional procedures adopted by Puccini to give back to the public in a conscious, and I would say almost “scientific” way, the sensations and emotional situations conceived and calibrated with extreme refinement and precision from the musician. We will also try to highlight the modernity of the musical structures that hide behind an apparent ease of listening, whose effectiveness has allowed this drama with a particular color, to conquer generations of spectators, becoming one of the most loved and performed works of all. of the whole opera repertoire ».

It was also the restrictions imposed for the containment of Covid 19 that led to a rethinking of the theatrical space that in a certain sense inspired direction and staging, as the director writes. Stefano Monti: “To make physical distancing possible, a necessary condition for carrying out the exercise of the theater in the time of covid19, I had to take a different look at the theater building and its architecture: reteatralize the stage space and expand that assigned to the masses artistic. Attempting to overcome the codified rules of musical theater constituted a reason for stimulation and research ».

The musical direction will be entrusted to the maestro Carlo Palleschi, while the direction and the staging a Stefano Monti. Animated illustrations by Lamberto Azzariti; costumes of Clelia De Angelis; lights of Eva Bruno. Orchestra And Chorus of the Experimental Lyric Theater of Spoleto “A. Beautiful “. Choir Master Mauro Presazzi. Collaborating masters Davide Finotti, Lorenzo Masoni, Mauro Presazzi And Luca Spinosa.

In the parts of the protagonists the soloists of Experimental Lyric Theater of Spoleto “A. Beautiful “: will alternate in the part of Madam Butterfly (Cio Cio-San) Will be Cortolezzis, Maria Stella Maurizi and Giorgia Theodore; in the part of Suzuki, servant of Cio Cio-San Dyana Bovolo, Jade Frasconi, Magdalena Urbanowicz; in the part of Kate Pinkerton Klara Luznik; in the part of FB Pinkerton, Lieutenant of the United States Navy Nicola By Filippo, Oronzo D’Urso and Andrea Winning; in the part of Sharpless, consul of the United States in Nagasaki Roberto Calamo and Alberto Petricca; in the part of Goro, nakodo Federico Life; in the part of Prince Yamadori Matteo Lorenzo Pietrapiana; in the part of the uncle Bonzo Giacomo Pieracci and Alberto Crapanzano; in the part of Imperial Commissioner Maurizio Cascianelli; in the part ofRegistry Officer Antonio Tripets; and in the part of Ache, son of Cio-Cio-San Agnes Romans. Keeper of the Codes Monique Arnaud.

Loading... Advertisements

The presentation meeting of the show will be held on Friday 17 September 2021 at 6.00 pm, on the Terrace of the Albergo Ristorante Il Panciolle. Free admission. The artistic directors Michelangelo Zurletti and Enrico Girardi, the musical director Carlo Palleschi, and the director Stefano Monti will be present.

TICKETS FOR SALE at Ticket Italia resales (in Spoleto Box 25 – Piazza della Vittoria, 25. Tel. 0743. 47967, open from Monday to Saturday from 9.00 to 13.00 and from 16.00 to 19.30, closed on Saturday afternoon) and on Ticket Italia website at the following link: https://ticketitalia.com/teatro/75-stagione-lirica-sperimentale-2021. There central ticket office del Teatro Nuovo will be open on days 17 And 18 September from 10.00 to 13.00 and from 16.00 to the beginning of the show. The September 19 from 3.00 pm to the beginning of the show. Stalls, placed in the stalls and 1st order boxes € 30 | second order box seat € 25 | seat in the box of III order € 20 | gallery € 15 . Single entry to previews € 15 . For information call 0743.222889 – 338.8562727 or visit the websites www.ticketitalia.com and www.tls-belli.it.

We remind you that to enter the theater it will be necessary to show up with mask , GREEN PASS And valid identity document as per current legislation .

–

In 2021 the Teatro Lirico Sperimentale was awarded the PLATE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC for 75 years of activity.

2021 activities are made possible thanks to Ministry of Culture, Umbria Region, Municipality of Spoleto, Spoleto Savings Bank Foundation, Francesca, Valentina and Luigi Antonini Foundation and thanks to the collaboration of Province of Perugia and gods Municipalities of Perugia, Foligno, City of Castello, Todi And Terni.