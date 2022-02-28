Theater, music and cinema on the cultural agenda of the week

The Cordoba Culture Agency proposes different cultural activities at the beginning of the week to see until next Sunday.

Monday 28

At 9:00 p.m. Virtual visit to the Gatablanca exhibition by Juan Longhini

Sample of drawings in different formats and supports. Throughout the tour of the works, fragments of different images are arranged and disordered in figurative compositions articulated from lines. Some of these images illustrate the artist's personal imagery: cats, women, plants, faces, fish or things. You can follow it on Youtube CulturaCBA

Tuesday 1

At 9:00 p.m. Musicians producing: brief meeting with Ana Sued

Ana Sued is a multidisciplinary artist: singer, actress and book author, among other things. In her video, she delights with some of her songs and tells what she has been working on.

IG: @ana_sued_

Wednesday 2

At 5 pm. Women’s Month Film Series: Maids and Ladies (by Tate Taylor, United States, 2011). Leonardo Favio Cultural Center – Río Cuarto

Mississippi, 1960s. Skeeter (Emma Stone) is a young Southern girl who returns from college determined to become a writer. Her arrival alters the life of the city and even that of her friends because she has decided to interview black women who have spent their lives serving large families suffering all forms of racial discrimination. Free and free entry.

At 20. Cinema for diversity: Am I pretty? (from Doris Dörrie, Germany, 1998). Leonardo Favio Cultural Center – Río Cuarto

The eternal desire to be someone else is the theme of this German film. A woman makes the mistake of getting married to put an end to her passionate love for another man, who in turn finds another woman in Spain. Free and free entry.

At 8:00 p.m. The parents’ house. Theater of the Liberator San Martin – Vélez Sarsfield 365

Dance-theater work by the Live Dance Company with choreography and direction by Cristina Gómez Comini. The work is inspired by the story House taken by the Argentine writer Julio Cortázar. In addition, the video The invisible inheritance directed by Martina Faux Marambio will be screened. General admission, 600 pesos available through the website autoentrada.com and at the theater box office.

At 9:00 p.m. Mini Recital by Lola Stagnaro

Cordovan artist, singer and actress presents, at Studio Teather, a show with live musicians and a repertoire of international covers by female pop rock performers. Anticipating her next album of unpublished repertoire of her authorship, in this Mini Recital songs by Alanis Morrisette, The Cranberries, Cardigans, Madonna and No Doubt among others will be heard. You can follow it on Youtube CulturaCBA

Thursday 3

At 6:30 p.m. Cinema: The Things We Say, The Things We Do (by Emmanuel Mouret, France, 2020). Leonardo Favio Cultural Center – Río Cuarto

Daphné, pregnant and on vacation in the country, welcomes Maxime as a guest, her partner’s cousin who has had to return to Paris. For four days, waiting for François to return, Daphné and Maxime get to know each other and develop a certain friendship, telling each other about their respective sentimental experiences. Repeat on Friday 4 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday 5 at 6:30 p.m. General admission 150 pesos; students and retirees, 100.

At 20. International Contemporary European Theater Week: “You will have to go to the war that begins today”. Royal Theater – Azucena Carmona Hall – San Jerónimo 66

In the Teatro Real, diverse aesthetics, a plurality of languages, new trends and a variety of themes from other latitudes will coexist. It will be a new experience with the most varied scene of casts from Spain and Argentina that will approach the Cordovan public. “You will have to go to the war that begins today” is by the author and director Pablo Fidalgo Lareo, one of the most interesting voices in contemporary Spanish theatre. This is a staged biography in which the Galician artist talks about the process of reconstructing history, not only of his family, but also of Spain.

Tickets from 1000 pesos available through the autoentrada.com system and at the theater box office from Wednesday to Sunday from 3:00 p.m.

At 9pm. Cinema: Parallel Mothers (by Pedro Almodóvar, Spain, 2022). Leonardo Favio Cultural Center – Río Cuarto

Two women meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and got pregnant by accident. Janis (Penélope Cruz) is elated, but young Ana is scared and repentant. The few words they exchange in those hours create a deep bond, which by chance will be complicated, changing their lives forever.

Repeat on Friday 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 5 at 9 p.m. General admission 150 pesos; students and retirees, 100.

At 9:00 p.m. Mini recital by Deibig

friday 4

At 7:00 p.m. Opening: Movements of Desire, Simultaneous Feminisms. Cultural Space Museum of Women – Rivera Indarte 55

The exhibition opens Movements of desire, simultaneous feminismscurated by Cecilia Salomón and Laura del Barco, which relates some of the multiple forms that feminism can take within the field of visual arts, in a sequence of poetics, actions and speeches made in different times and territories.

Productions that keep a watchful eye on their context to review certain certainties that are imposed on bodies and subjectivities that are sometimes manipulated, repressed or annulled. Reviewing and deconfiguring the ideas of normality, systematically inherited and reproduced for their full productive virtue, are the actions that model these disobedient languages, these dissenting voices and these bodies of decolonized intention.

This exhibit is integrated by Bemberg in the origin, short films by María Luisa Bemberg; audiovisual installation by the Lastesis Collective; Obituary No. 7: You, performance by Ana Volonté; Violeta, sequel to Pong, an art game by Mónica Jacobo; Semilla, El Pelele installation; Action slogan, collective installation together with Textile Manifesto; Library room 0 and writing by Andrea Torrano. The opening will feature the participation of DJ Lucy AKAlucyrealg. Free and free entry.

At 9:00 p.m. Culture in the Patio: Special for women

In the framework of women's month, Culture in the Patio will have a special episode with Women in the Patio: a selection of songs performed in the cycle by women artists, referents and emerging women from Córdoba: La Negra Lorena Gómez, Guadalupe Gómez, Camila Pino, Daniela Mercado, Mery Murúa, Koky Schroeder, María Fernanda Juárez and Alma Nómade. You can follow it on Youtube CulturaCBA

At 21. “Boreal”. Royal Theater – Carlos Giménez Hall – San Jerónimo 66

Julieta Reyes presents this work that proposes a cyclical structure, where two temporary units live in the same physical space, marked by two seasons, winter and summer. In winter snow, in summer fire. There, two characters with a strange bond with each other, are found buried in the snow. Tickets 700 pesos; student and retirees, 400. Available through the autoentrada.com system and at the theater box office from Wednesday to Sunday from 3:00 p.m.

Saturday 5

At 5:30 p.m. Rio Cuarto nights. Greek Amphitheater of the Parque Costas del Río Cuarto.

A new edition of the traditional closing program of the summer cycles will take place with the participation of Andrés Clerc, Carlos Tapia and Atahualpa Yupanqui – Río Cuarto venue (Danzas), among other bands. The event is repeated on Sunday the 6th starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Cordovan and Latin American music show with performances by Nada Que Ver, Ivanna, La Basilio, Marcos Gómez and Los del Swing. In both occasions the entrance is free and gratuitous.

At 6:00 p.m. Guided tour of the Abraham Votroba exhibition. Emilio Caraffa Museum – Av. Poeta Lugones 411

Guided tour of the photographic exhibition Do not forget me with the presence of the artist Abraham Votroba. Photographic exhibition where Abraham Votobra recalls the kindergarten and his relationship with plants from the visual perspective of a child’s body. The photographic records were made in the city of his origin, Misiones, where the colors, lights and sensations of a voluptuous nature differ from the city in which he currently resides, Buenos Aires. Free and free entry.

At 20. What Contursi me? A journey through the work of Pascual and Katuga. Theater of the Liberator San Martin – Vélez Sarsfield 365

The poetry of two great tango lyricists, Pascual Contursi and José María Contursi “Katunga” (son), in a musical and choreographic show with interpretations by Mery Murúa and Gustavo Visentín and the outstanding performance of the dance couple formed by Silvia and Walter to enjoy citizen music. Directed by Damián Torres.

Tickets from 500 pesos through the site autoentrada.com and theater ticket office (Tuesday to Saturday from 9 to 20). Repeat on Sunday 6 at 7:30 p.m.

At 9:00 p.m. Mini recital by Mauricio Andrada and Carolina De La Torre

Sunday 6

At 4:00 p.m. Stable puppet theatre: The Little Witch with the mechanical broom. Royal Theater – Azucena Carmona Hall – San Jerónimo 66

A group of mountain animals find themselves one morning frightened by a legend: “the little witch with the mechanical broom”. This popular legend common among animals gives them reason to spend the day telling traditional stories. The fantasy of each story they tell affects in some way the reality of the animals. In this way, the peaceful life of a day in the mountains will be tinged with a fantastic character of which all the characters will become part. Tickets: under 200, adults, 400 pesos; Available through the autoentrada.com system or at the theater box office from Wednesday to Sunday from 3:00 p.m.

At 20. International Week of Contemporary European Theater: The colloquium of the bitches. Royal Theater – Carlos Giménez Hall – San Jerónimo 66

In the Teatro Real, diverse aesthetics, a plurality of languages, new trends and a variety of themes from other latitudes will coexist. It will be a new experience with the most varied scene of casts from Spain and Argentina that will approach the Cordovan public. The colloquium of the bitches by Miguel de Cervantes in the version by Joaquín Hinojosa directed by Hernán Gené builds a bridge for the viewer to witness how by magical portent, the bitches speak, they have the gift of speech and reason. Cervantes’ dogs have become bitches, and these into women with a voice. A voice that they will take advantage of to say what needs to be said now and always: equality is essential and urgent. Tickets from 1000 pesos available through the autoentrada.com system and at the theater box office from Wednesday to Sunday from 3:00 p.m.

At 9:00 p.m. Visit to the Minimal Studio workshop

Alejandra and Micaela are mother and daughter artisans of spaces and objects with a soul. At Estudio Minimal they design and produce their own lines of decorative objects. They have two lines of deco objects (both certified with the 2020 and 2021 Cordovan design seal): the cotton line of baskets, place plates and containers made of sewn and naturally dyed cotton cord and the ecoprint line of textiles for the home printed by means of a natural process in which the dye is transmitted by boiling the leaves of the trees with the fabrics.

FB and IG: @estudio.minimal

Email: hola.estudiominimal@gmail.com

Web: http://www.estudiominimal.com.ar/

