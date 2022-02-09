Theater, on the stage of the Coccia the Gran Gala Il Cigno Nero Events in Novara

Saturday 12, at 8.30 pm, and Sunday 13 February, at 4 pm, dance returns to the stage of the Coccia Theater with the Gran Gala Il Cigno Nero, a refined game of contrasts curated by Daniele Cipriani, organizer and curator of major events of dance.





With a brilliant new cast – which, alongside international stars such as Sergio Bernal (formerly Ballet Nacional de España) and Ana Sophia Scheller (formerly New York City Ballet), also includes Italian étoile and prima dancers as well as several young Italian dancers of great talent, currently employed by important foreign companies – and a partially renewed program, Il Cigno Nero arrives in Novara. It will be embellished by the fascinating projections of video artists Ginevra Napoleoni and Massimiliano Siccardi, whose itinerant immersive exhibition on Van Gogh has enchanted a huge number of visitors around the world.





The Black Swan is an investigation into the contrasts that make up the everlasting charm of Swan Lake. The emotions that this quintessential ballet is about – tormented love, seduction, betrayal, spells and transformations – also fell under the magnifying glass in Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, which earned Natalie Portman an Oscar for Best Actress. The aforementioned film wanted to look at these contrasts from a left angle, while The Black Swan makes a refined game of contrasts, serenely accepted as components of all human beings, eternally suspended between lights and shadows, purity and seduction, masculine and feminine.





If the film spied on the lives and neuroses of the dancers, The Black Swan shows us their daily journey in a small masterpiece of the late twentieth century, Three Preludes by Ben Stevenson played by Andrea Sarri, Bianca Scudamore of the Paris Opera. This is the first contrast of the gala: that between the constant and tiring work in the hall and at the bar, and the glittering display, shortly thereafter, in the pieces of virtuosity. Three Preludes also shows us the eternal confrontation (or agreement) between ‘he’ and ‘her’, between the dancer and his double in the mirror, with the barre also becoming a bridge between two worlds and two eras: an American ballet from the 70s on dreamy Russian music (Serghei Rachmaninov) from the early 1900s.





The main contrast, however, remains the one inside Swan Lake, that is, between the lyricism of the double step of the angelic White Swan, emblematic of the noblest sentiments (Rudolf Nureyev version, from Lev Ivanov), and the crackling one of the Black Swan ( that here, in the Benjamin Pech version, from Marius Petipa, becomes a step by three, rather than by two), an irresistible and fascinating infernal creature with a strong erotic charge. The two pieces that never fail to delight the audience will be interpreted (the “white” one) by the two dancers of the Paris Opera and (the “black” one) by Ana Sophia Scheller with the stars of the Opera House of Rome, Claudio Cocino and Alessio Rezza. Now part of the collective imagination, the two swans have also recently inspired (on the occasion of the gala Les Étoiles by Daniele Cipriani) both the first tutus of the career of the designer Roberto Capucci, and two “paired” perfumes by Laura Bosetti Tonatto: “White Swan “and” Black Swan “.





Another contrast of Il Cigno Nero will be that between traditional choreography and modern reworkings, such as Black Swan by the contemporary Marco Goecke, interpreted by Vittoria Girelli and Matteo Miccini of the Stuttgart Ballet and a novelty for the Italian public.





The Black Swan presents other moments taken from Swan Lake such as, for example, the famous Dance of the Four Cignets (Rebecca Storani (former principal dancer at the Ballet of Catalonia) together with Maria Vittoria Frascarelli, Chiara Ranca and Sofia Masi of the Daniele Company Cipriani), the three-way pass (Alessio Rezza of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma with Rebecca Storani and Chiara Ranca), and the pressing rhythms of the Spanish Dance that prepares the atmosphere for the entry of the Black Swan. There is something dark already in the Spanish Dance: will it be because the famous “Duende” is already hovering, the spirit that takes possession of the flamenco dancer and whose presence we cannot fail to notice in Sergio Bernal’s Zapateado?





What a contrast between the red-hot Zapateado and the crepuscular male Swan (a choreography created a few years ago by Ricardo Cue), always interpreted by Bernal to the music of Camille Saint-Saëns. But the game of contrasts continues between this male and female “swan” (The death of the swan, created by Mikhail Fokine – again to the poignant music of Camille Saint-Saëns – for the ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1907), played by Ana Sophia Scheller .





The transformation of the ethereal dancer into a ruthless wizard, of the danseur noble into a demonic spirit (and vice-versa): contrasts that will make the stage of the Coccia Theater vibrate; after all they are the expression, in the language of the scene, of the infinite facets that make life precious and brilliant, and that in The Black Swan will find their synthesis in the final Défilé.































