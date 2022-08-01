Theater students shine in El mentiroso

This performance directed by Miguel Sahid really gives his students the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned. Sahid leads them along safe paths, where each young actor is capable of unfolding his character with the best of what they have learned in their classes. Perhaps the amount of text and movements that the work requires stands out, a challenge for any actor in his career. These guys come out on top.

Basically The liar it carries a confinement of falsehoods where there comes a time when telling the truth is the only possible solution and it prevails. Pranks, rascals, contradictions, traps, promises of love and fortune. Set during the Venice carnival, the classic elements of picaresque comedy are present.

The actors, each with their character, deserve the applause they received from the public. Julio César Otero stands out for his freshness, as Octavio, who is ours all the time in control and Andrés de los Ríos, in his role as Arlecchino, as Lelio’s lackey. His character is essential in the montage, very acrobatic and flexible.

The female work of Elizabeth García as Rosaura and María “Mavi” Machado as Beatrice, two sisters who from the balcony of the house are courted by almost all the men in the surroundings, including the shy Florindo, a character played by Stefano Galeb, meet its mission. The maid, of the girls, Colombina, developed by Maxim Sariel, manages to make herself felt, in this, her first work as an actress.

It is curious, but the secondary actors in this play give the show a special rhythm. In this particular, Lorena Moll stands out as Briguella, who plays an entertaining male character. She drives him with ease, humor and convincing gestures.

This spectator did not like to see the characters already in character hanging around the lobby of the fabulous Goodlet Theater in Hialeah, before the play began, it is like breaking a little the charm of the appropriate costumes designed by Miguel Sahid himself, who also created the very functional scenery. The serenade offered by the soprano Dalila Lugo, who has a brief participation, but very pleasantly marking the narrative sequence from the beginning, was a success.

Despite the length of the program, 2 hours 30 minutes, The liar achieved its purpose and much more: show the results of another dramatic arts conservatory in our city, in addition, the interest of many young people in theater, and as a complement, reopen the doors of the underused Goodlet Theater in Hialeah, as a theater .