“Theaters no longer want my films now”

George Clooney, whose latest director The Tender Bar is available on Amazon Prime Video, is grateful to the streaming platforms, but regretfully admits that exhibitors don’t jump for joy when offered a film of his.

As Ben Affleck some time ago, too George Clooney he wanted to make considerations on the room and on the streaming platforms. The analysis of Clooney, however, is perhaps more sad and dejected than that of the actor he himself wanted in the cast of The Tender Bar, because we also talk about his directing.

As Affleck, Clooney has been in the world of Hollywood entertainment for a long time, and more than his colleague he has known fame and fortune, having quickly become a star with all the trappings, an actor who has acted in a series of large productions but also in independent films such as Between the clouds And Bitter paradise. What is certain is that the pandemic has increased the importance of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and so on, and George he was not the only director to fight for the hall. Consider, for example, a Denis Villeneuve, which had to jump through hoops to go out to the cinema and not just in streaming with Dunes.

The bitter words of George Clooney

But let’s get to the statement of George Clooney. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor and director was asked what it meant for him to entrust The Tender Bar to Amazon Prime Video. Here is his answer:

You always have to fight. I’m also doing a Brad Pitt movie for Apple that has a big budget. The secret is to work hard to ensure that your film also hits theaters. There is nothing more exciting than seeing a comedy in a crowded room or a scary movie. I think it’s an important part of our job to always try to protect the integrity of our films by getting them to theaters. But if I’m being honest, I admit that cinemas haven’t jumped for a long time to have most of the films I’ve made. They told me: “It’s not really our stuff anymore.” So streaming platforms have really helped keep stories like mine alive. “

George Clooney, in his statement, defends the in-room experience, but, had it not been for streaming, few people would have had the privilege of seeing The Tender Bar, which is inspired by the Bildungsroman “The Tender Bar: A Memoir” from JR Moehringer, published by us under the title “The bar of high hopes”. Unfortunately, the process initiated by Covid-19 seems irreversible. In honour of Clooney, we look at the trailer of his latest director, also starring Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd And Lily Rabe.