Theatrical dinner at the Doge’s Palace: At the origins of Burlesque. History of the Moulin Rouge

Genoa – Sunday November 14th 2021, at 8 pm, the theatrical dinner At the origins of Burlesque: History of the Moulin Rouge curated by Genova Dreams. An idea born to celebrate 20 years of the film by Baz Luhrmann with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, and delve into the history of this temple of fun and perdition at the end of the 19th century.

Genoa – One storytelling colorful and evocative with the voices of Sophie Lamour and Deborah Carelli dedicated to artists and dancers, anecdotes and intrigues that have made Montmartre and its streets a fundamental destination for all lovers of the bohemian spirit. To embellish the evening the choreography by Burlesque Retro of the performers of the association L’Amour Burlesque, through which you will discover the true spirit of the most irreverent show there is.

Genoa – The menu proposed by the Chef of the Terrazze del Ducale includes: aperitif with snacks and sparkling wine; radicchio ravioli and raschera cream; stew with potatoes; sponge cake and custard; coffee, wine, water (cost € 35). Limited places e Mandatory green pass. All the ladies present will receive a themed cadeau. Reservations at number 340 4910024.

