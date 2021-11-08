News

theatrical dinner to celebrate 20 years of the film

Sunday 14 November at 8 pm at Le Terrazze del Ducale will host the theatrical dinner “At the origins of Burlesque: History of the Moulin Rouge” by Genova Dreams.
An idea born to celebrate 20 years of Baz Luhrmann’s film with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, and to deepen the history of this temple of fun and ‘perdition’ of the late 19th century.

A colorful and evocative storytelling with the voices of Sophie Lamour and Deborah Carelli dedicated to artists and dancers, anecdotes and intrigues that have made Montmartre and its streets a fundamental destination for all lovers of the bohemian spirit.

To embellish the evening the choreographies of Burlesque Retro by the performers of the L’Amour Burlesque association, through which you will discover the true spirit of the most irreverent show there is.

The menu proposed by the Chef of the Terrazze del Ducale includes:

  • Aperitif with snacks and sparkling wine
  • Ravioli with radicchio and raschera cream
  • Overcooked with potatoes
  • Sponge cake and custard
  • coffee wines water

The evening has a cost of 35 euros. Limited seats. Mandatory green pass.

All the ladies present will receive a themed cadeau.

Reservations at 3404910024

