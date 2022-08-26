Entertainment

TheBoys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins season four

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Mexico City /

TheBoys has been placed as one of the most important series of 2022, with three seasons and a spin-off animatedthe popular Amazon Prime production is already with a fourth batch of chapters on the way.

The story of a group of people living in a world in which superheroes carry out all kinds of corrupt and illegal acts has captivated thousands of people around the world, including actors such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who made a cameo during chapter 6 of the third season.

In the series we have already seen the participation of Giancarlo Esposito, who is known for giving life to Gustavo Fring in breaking bad Y Better Call Saul; now another renowned actor will join TheBoys and it’s about Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the fourth season of TheBoys

american actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play an important character in the fourth installment of TheBoysAlthough no further details about his participation have been revealed, fans of the series and the 56-year-old actor eagerly await his arrival.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is recognized for bringing Negan to life in the popular series The Walking Dead, In addition to appearing in other productions such as Grey’s Anatomy Y Watchmen.

TheBoys and your next projects

In addition to the fourth season, TheBoys will soon present a spin off titled Gen Vwhich will tell the story of a group of college students with superpowers, it was also confirmed that we will see characters from the original series.

While more details of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s appearance in TheBoysthe actor will appear in the last batch of episodes of The Walking Deadwhich will be released in October 2022, as well as the spin off of said series, said to be named after Isle of the Dead and will feature the actor as well as Lauren Cohan playing Maggie again.

CAVS

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Euphoria”: the resignation of Barbie Ferreira and other news of the third season | SKIP-INTRO

9 mins ago

Drake presents its colossal collection of watches

10 mins ago

Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Split From Travis Scott After He Missed His Milestone Event

21 mins ago

10 series actors who did not return for a new season, despite being protagonists: they explained their reasons | Entertainment Cinema and Series

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button