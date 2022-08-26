TheBoys. Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins season four

Digital Millennium

TheBoys has been placed as one of the most important series of 2022, with three seasons and a spin-off animatedthe popular Amazon Prime production is already with a fourth batch of chapters on the way.

The story of a group of people living in a world in which superheroes carry out all kinds of corrupt and illegal acts has captivated thousands of people around the world, including actors such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who made a cameo during chapter 6 of the third season.

In the series we have already seen the participation of Giancarlo Esposito, who is known for giving life to Gustavo Fring in breaking bad Y Better Call Saul; now another renowned actor will join TheBoys and it’s about Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the fourth season of TheBoys

american actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will play an important character in the fourth installment of TheBoysAlthough no further details about his participation have been revealed, fans of the series and the 56-year-old actor eagerly await his arrival.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is recognized for bringing Negan to life in the popular series The Walking Dead, In addition to appearing in other productions such as Grey’s Anatomy Y Watchmen.

TheBoys and your next projects

In addition to the fourth season, TheBoys will soon present a spin off titled Gen Vwhich will tell the story of a group of college students with superpowers, it was also confirmed that we will see characters from the original series.

While more details of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s appearance in TheBoysthe actor will appear in the last batch of episodes of The Walking Deadwhich will be released in October 2022, as well as the spin off of said series, said to be named after Isle of the Dead and will feature the actor as well as Lauren Cohan playing Maggie again.

