TheBoys | Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan be in the fourth season of the Prime Video series? When it premieres?

The successful Prime Video series premiered its third season, which introduces a new character played by one of the stars of Supernatural.

TheBoys has just returned to the screen with the first episodes of its third season, which revealed different surprises for fans of the fiction of Prime Video.

The first three chapters have already been released on the streaming platform, where the characters continue to face the consequences of the unexpected ending of the third season.

Erick Kripkethe show’s creator, was also the person in charge of bringing the hit TV series to the screen. The CW, Supernatural, which was on the air for 15 seasons. One of the protagonists of the space, Jensen Ackles, joined the third season of The Boys as Soldier Boy.

The character was mentioned in the second season by Stan Edgar, who was telling Homelander about Soldier Boy when he tried to put the leader of The Seven in his place.

But that’s not all, since the creator of Supernatural thought of inviting another face of The CW program to participate in the new season of the series, however, due to contractual complications it was not possible, leaving the door open to join the next installments.

Will Jeffrey Dean Morgan be in the fourth season of The Boys?

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show’s return, Eric Kripke touched on the possible involvement of The Walking Dead star. Although the creator wanted him to participate in the newly delivered installment, problems with his busy schedule complicated Morgan’s participation.

Despite this, Kripke is hopeful that the actor will appear in season 4. “Sad for me, happy for him. He’s currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on The Walking Dead spin-off. So scheduling-wise, I don’t know. Unfortunately, we might still get starcrossed, because I asked. We came up with a role and my first question was: ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?'”

Check out the trailer for the third season below.