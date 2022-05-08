Theft in Canada: Yamil Peralta stripped of the win against Rozicki in a scandalous ruling

The Argentine, South American and Latin cruiserweight champion, the double Olympic Yamil Peraltawas notoriously handicapped against the Canadian knockout Ryan Rozickiproduct of such a controversial and undeserved decision, which declared the local winner by points, in a scandalous divided decision, after twelve rounds, who thus conquered the international cruiserweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC), which was vacant, in a world class duel that was the main event of the evening held on Saturday night at the Center 200 Stadium in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, in a new bet of Argentina Boxing Promotionsfrom Mario Margosiantelevised live on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play in your cycle First Class Boxing.

In a fundamental challenge for both, Peralta (now 13-1, 6 KOs), Olympian in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, current No. 10 in the WBC cruiserweight world ranking, dominated Rozicki (15-1) from start to finish. , 14 KOs), No. 9 of the same ranking and former WBC bridge world title challenger, and was deprived of what should have been a wide and unquestionable victory. Protected by his greatest technical line, fast movements and the great difference in precision, the Olympian took clear advantages. From mid to long range, he combined flurries of left jabs and cross-up right hands to the face, which ended up inflamed. Beyond changing the air at the end of the fifth round, the Rozicki front never found him. Extremely frontal, the Canadian advanced but practically did not throw. And when he did, his arrests found no destination. With incessant footwork and fast counterattack, Peralta increased his dominance. Even in the ninth, he rocked it with a string of crosses and uppercuts from both fists to the chin. The Canadian, frustrated and disorderly, incurred in continuous infractions. At times, it was a boxing lesson. However, in the tenth, the local referee Hubert Earle deducted a point from the Argentine, product of alleged ties, when the one who committed the fouls was his rival. It was too obvious.

After the final bell, the Buenos Aires native celebrated. Opposite, the homeowner crestfallen resignedly went to his corner. They both knew who the winner should be.

The cards took a long time to be announced. Upon reading, it became clear why. The three judges, all Canadians -and all from Nova Scotia-, decreed the inexplicable: Wayne Gray 97-93 -unusual-, and Robert MacAvoy 95-94, both for Rozicki, while Craig Smith 95-94 for Peralta.

EVEN ROZICKI RECOGNIZED PERALTA’S VICTORY

Immediately after the ruling, Rozicki raised Peralta’s hand over the ring, indicating that the victory corresponded to the Buenos Aires native. Once descended from the ring, the Canadian repeated it when he ratified it to the press in his statements.

“Peralta was the winner of the fight tonight. He must have been the rightful winner.”Rozicki acknowledged with the media. He even reiterated the phrase continuously, emphasizing his opinion.

THE WORD OF YAMIL PERALTA, RESIGNED

“I thank the people of Sydney for the hospitality and for the love they have shown. Also to Mario Margossian for getting this fight, and to Ryan for fighting as equals and saying I won the fight. I also think I won the fight. I should be wearing my belt.”stated the Olympic double.

STATEMENTS BY MARIO MARGOSSIAN

“It is a very sad night for boxing and for the sport in general. Yamil Peralta clearly won the match. There is no justification for what happened. It is in view of all. From some determinations of the arbitrator, to the decision of the juries. Facts like this stain boxing, take away credibility “said Mario Margossian, promoter and representative of Peralta.

And continued. “Everyone saw it. Yamil put up a very smart fight. Everyone knows who won. I exclude from this Ryan Rozicki who had the courage to admit defeat. And he made it public with his statements to the media. I have already spoken with Mauricio Sulaimán (president of the WBC), and Mauro Betti (international WBC). The WBC promised to analyze what happened and take the necessary actions. It is imperative that it be so”he remarked.

THE ROBBERY AGAINST YAMIL PERALTA, ROUND BY ROUND

Boxing from the outside, Peralta marked the entry distance with his pointed left jab. Shifting laterally, he filtered his firm cross left to the jaw of a local who couldn’t find it. In front of Rozicki who advanced frontally and cumbersome, from outside in the second the Buenos Aires native repeated his stabbing left followed by his right cross to the cheek. Before the errors of the Canadian in the third and fourth, the double Olympic continued to combine his jabs with straight and full crosses to the face, which even caused an inflammation in his right cheekbone.

Just in the fifth, Rozicki took advantage of a loss from the Buenos Aires player and hit two right hands to the cheek. With the local advancing looser in the sixth, he managed to impact the upper zone of a Buenos Aires player with fewer displacements. In the seventh, Peralta’s mobility returned. In the short distance, they exchanged crosses to the face, but the greater precision of the visitor took advantage.

In the eighth, part of the best of the Olympic double reappeared. With lateral shifts, he found angles to filter long left jabs and straight and cross rights to the face. With the erratic local knockout advancing without finding him, Peralta planted himself in the ninth, combining his powerful right hands and left crosses and ascending to the chin, which stopped him in his tracks.

In the tenth, Rozicki desperately ran over him. Out of ideas, he landed foul shots. However, referee Earle unusually deducted a point from the Buenos Aires native. Bowing his head, the local advanced and missed everything he threw. Opposite, Peralta impacted, came out, and continued adding, until the final bell.

After that, the faces of both said it all. Peralta celebrated and Rozicki, crestfallen, resignedly came to his corner. The silence in the stadium witnessed what should have been a visiting victory. However, the judges took it upon themselves to ruin it. An embarrassing decision. A scandal.

At age 30, Peralta, who weighed 197.2 pounds -89,448 kg.-, who came from last January 15 to dominate Mariano Gudiño in a unanimous decision in defense of his Argentine and Latin WBC cruiserweight crowns, unfairly resigns his undefeated record. While Rozicki (197.8 lbs. -89,720 kg.-.), who after having disputed the WBC bridge world title after losing to Colombian Oscar Rivas by points on October 22 last, had dispatched Mexican Germán García by technical knockout in the second round on March 19, takes a belt that You know you didn’t win.

Press Argentina Boxing Promotions