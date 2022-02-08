Theft The Old Way: Stolen all cables from a Tesla Supercharger

Tesla engaged in a major expansion of its charging network Supercharger, also due to the progressive opening up to cars of each brand. In recent days there has been a mishap that will cause some delay, at least in California, where the crime took place.

Some users had gone to the new Supercharger of Oakhurstin California, to test its functioning after the recent activation, and they had a bitter surprise: all the charging cables had been removed.

The new location has 8 charging bays, all of the V3 version, which are the most powerful at the moment. In the past Tesla, like other operators, had suffered vandalism, but the facts in this case seem to indicate a organized theft.

From the close-up pictures you can see how the cables were precisely cut, certainly with the use of special equipment, and as close as possible to the coupling point in the column. Clues that suggest a metal theft present in large cables.

The bad guys have also chosen a new station, rarely used, so as to have more time to act undisturbed and not risk being discovered. At this point, a new problem arises for Tesla and the other fast charging operators with built-in cables. There may be a need for video surveillance systems (already present in some locations), alarms, and any security service.





