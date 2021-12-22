“Their attachment to the shirt …”, shot in Dybala and De Ligt – Libero Quotidiano





As a former Ferrari team principal this year Maurizio Arrivabene is the CEO of Juventus. The same one who yesterday, before the Juventus match won against Cagliari, spoke of the Dybala and De Ligt issues. The renewal of the first never arrives, while for the second the words of the agent Mino Raiola (“He wants another experience”) scare and not a little. “The attachment to the shirt by many players is to a lesser extent than the attachment they have for their agents – said the Juventus CEO to Dazn – Dybala is the number 10 of Juve, De Ligt is a great player, they have to do their job and we do ours. Relations are serene, but they, like everyone, must show attachment to the shirt on the pitch “.





The finances of the club and the fans

And again: “Relations are absolutely serene and when the time comes we will also talk to them, as with all the others”, added Arrivabene, who also spoke to Dazn about the economic situation of Juve: “The capital increase c ‘it was, we are working on the sustainability of the accounts and on the competitiveness of the team – he said – Here we are talking about companies to manage. The important thing is to be determined in achieving your goals and, as I have said many times, the club has that of sustainability of the accounts, just as the coach has a goal with his team that he knows perfectly well. Let’s look at what we are doing today and try to do it well ”. On the fans: “They are an important part of our club, I also saw them in Bologna supporting the team with wind and cold – he concluded – Being Juventus also means this, being there especially in difficult moments, because it is easy to get on the winners’ bandwagon in happy moments”.