Their children Archie and Lilibet present at the jubilee, a relative speaks

Apart from Prince Louis, the last born of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Archie and Lilibet were the other highly anticipated stars of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, celebrated from June 2 to 5. A few weeks earlier, even though the Sovereign refused that the Sussexes make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their arrival on British soil for this great event.

It is also accompanied by their children Archie, 3 years old and Lilibet, 1 year old, that they put their suitcases in the United Kingdom. The fans then expected only one thing: that the parents take advantage of the jubilee to reveal the boils, very protected, of their toddlers. In vain.

Hopes were quickly dashed. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already back in California and not a shadow of a photo has circulated on the Web concerning Archie and Lilibet. While waiting for the miracle to happen, George Northwood, hairdresser of the ex-actress and close to the couple, risked some information to the delight of admirers of the crown. On Instagram, the artist posted several pictures of his client Meghan Markle and Harry, whom he accompanied during the jubilee and indicated, in the caption, to be one of the lucky ones who met their descendants.

“Already nostalgic but happy to have found…

