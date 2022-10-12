their children present for their honeymoon… for a very good reason

Married for a week, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on their honeymoon in Paris. And they didn’t come alone because their respective children are also on the trip, for a very specific reason.

They finally said to each other “yes”. Saturday July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, 18 years after the end of their first relationship and the breakdown of their engagement. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their honeymoon. And they chose the city of Paris to enjoy their first days as newlyweds. They stayed in a very symbolic hotel for them. But they are not alone since their respective children are in the game.

Ben Affleck’s two daughters, Seraphina and Violet, born of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, and the artist’s twins, Maximilian and Emme, born of his union with singer Marc Anthony, made the trip to the capital city. On the program for this family stay: outings to restaurants, museums, shopping or even cruises on the Seine. And these are not the only activities on the program.

A birthday celebrated with family

Indeed, the interpreter of the tube If You Had My Love celebrated its 53rd birthday this Sunday, July 24. A more than important date for Jennifer Lopez. And for good reason: last year, on the occasion of her 52nd birthday, she formalized her relationship with Ben Affleck on social networks. Some time later, she expressed her happiness in an interview with the site AppleMusic : “I love all this love coming my way and all the good vibes, and I just want everyone to know this is the best time of my life.”