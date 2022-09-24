their daughter Blue Ivy changes her look and looks more and more like her mother

Monday, June 13 was the NBA finals in San Francisco. Among the high-profile guests was rapper Jay-Z accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The girl has grown well and her look has changed a lot. One thing is certain, Blue Ivy looks more and more like her mother, who was not present during this sports competition. Indeed, her long, curly and loose hair makes us think directly of the interpreter of Drunk in love. On the outfit side, the young girl opted for a casual look that went with the event and which was in agreement with that of her father: sneakers, jogging, t-shirt and black perfecto. This father-daughter outing was immortalized by photographers and fans of the couple Beyoncé and Jay Z are full of praise for little Blue Ivy. It’s been a while since Jay Z and Beyoncé’s baby girl last appeared in public and like many tweens, public outpourings of love with her parents aren’t always welcome. However, the commentator of the match did not hesitate to mention the presence of Jay-Z and his daughter, which gave rise to a mark of affection, which was filmed. On the video (available below), we can see that Jay Z approaches his little girl to give her a kiss, but Blue Ivy is rather uncomfortable.