Their electric truck ran out of battery in the middle of the route and an unexpected help saved them

West Virginia It is considered the “state of the coal mines” in the United States. So it is quite ironic that a couple who driving an electric car through the area has been rescued by local miners.

A group of miners rescued the couple after they his electric vehicle ran out of power and he pushed the car into a charging station at the coal mine.

The car was pushed by a group of miners

The car was left in a remote area where only 18 wheelers pass. As the miners surveyed the landscape, they realized it was a dangerous place to be: “That’s not a good place to be, so we had to find a way to get them out.”the miners told the new york post.

Before leaving, one of the miners gave them a souvenir plaque that reads “Friends of coal”, so that they would not forget their journey and the memorable rescue mission. “I realized that the people who collapsed were from Washington DC and I know sometimes coal miners get a bad rap. We just wanted to show them that we have a heart and that we are good people.”they concluded.

The case would have been different if the car that lost power had been powered by solar panels that can charge power at any time without the need for an electrical supply network.

Solar-powered electric vehicles need to carry large photovoltaic panels on the roof and other surfaces of their bodywork in order to generate enough electricity to propel them, and they are now used as experimental racing vehicles with an ultralight weight and very aerodynamic and extravagant shapes.

You can travel 1,600 kilometers on a full charge of power and go years without plugging it in Aptera Engine

the signature Aptera Motorsof San Diego, California, seems to have taken a further step in the evolution of solar cars through a new solar electric tricycle, with an innovative aerodynamic design capable of generating enough propulsive energy For the day to day.

The Aptera is not strictly a car, but a kind of “hybrid” vehicle between motorcycle and autocycle (old small, light and economical car). It has three wheels because its design sought maximum efficiency and a better use of materials in its manufacture, to save natural resources and reduce its environmental impact, according to its creators.

The first solar electric vehicle (sEV) that “never charges”, as the manufacturer calls it, It has a range (maximum travel with its full electrical charge) of 1,609 kilometerswhich is more than double the current commercial models with greater autonomy.

According to its creators, the balance between the electricity Aptera generates from sunlight and the electricity it spends on its propulsion, lights and other on-board systems enables most drivers do not need to charge it for everyday use, being self-sufficient in energy.

The energy efficiency of the vehicle allows you to travel without worrying about the duration of the electric charge Aptera Engine

They pointed out that the efficiency of this vehicle, which can travel farther than any other and be charged with energy from the sun, is based on harnessing advances in lightweight structures, aerodynamics, and low-drag coolingthe science of materials and manufacturing processes.

Since they presented this vehicle, in December 2020, the demand was continuous and they have already accepted more than 100 million dollars in preorder (pre-ordered before production) for more than 3,000 vehicle models paradigm Y paradigm+, in the US and other countries.

After the success of its launch, the manufacturer announced that it will increase its production with a new plant in San Diego and plans to start delivering the Aptera to its future owners in 2021 and early 2022. One of the key parts of this vehicle is the so-called solar matrix never charge (never charges), which keeps the battery pack always charged.

“With this technology you can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers) a day powered by the sun’s energy for free.”said Chris Anthony, the co-founder of Aptera and former CEO of an advanced lithium battery technology company.

The system never charge built into every Aptera is designed to collect enough sunlight to travel more than 11,000 miles per year in most regions and it can be adjusted to give the vehicle a range of 250, 400, 600 or 1,000 miles, as the buyer chooses.

“This vehicle is made of lightweight composites that are many times stronger than steel.allowing its uniquely aerodynamically designed body to glide through the air with an unprecedented 0.13″ coefficient of drag (Cd), Anthony said.

The lower the Cd of a vehicle’s surface, the less aerodynamic resistance it offers to the air as it travels. The solar system is made up of 180 solar cells that occupy more than 3 square metersare embedded in the body structure and can be configured to provide different ranges and are easily replaceable, according to the company.

Steve Fambro (standing) and Chris Anthony (inside vehicle) co-founders and co-chairmen of Aptera Motors. Aptera Engine

This vehicle for “2 adult passengers + 1 pet”It measures 4.3 meters (m) long, 2.2 m wide and 1.4 m high, weighs an average of 900 kilograms, and its liquid-cooled electric motors drive all wheels and propel it forward. 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in 3.5 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 175 km/h, according to its data sheet.

With just four key structural parts and a curious body shape, the Aptera glides through the air using much less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles. Its consumption, less than 100 watt-hours (Wh) per kilometer in daily driving, allows it to go five times further than other electric vehicles.

They also added that the annual frequency (null in some cases and extremely low in others) with which the Aptera’s batteries should be charged It will depend on the level of solar irradiation in the area where you drive and the mileage you travel daily.

A driver who live in the California region (with plenty of sunshine) and drive 20 miles a day you’ll never need to charge your vehiclewhile in countries with fewer hours of sunshine, such as Germany or Austria, a user who travels about 40 kilometers a day would need to charge it once a year, they pointed out.