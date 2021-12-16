their “fault” – Libero Quotidiano

World

Kim Jong un

Kim Jong un did execute publicly at least seven people in the past ten years for having watched or distributed K-pop videos from South Korea. This is what emerges from a report on human rights published yesterday 15 December and reported by Dagospia that quotes Dnyuz. This music is considered by the North Korean dictator to be a “vicious cancer” that corrupts the minds of his people.

The group, Transitional Justice Working Group, based in Seoul, claimed to have documented 23 executions of this kind under Kim’s rule. A law adopted last December provides for the death penalty for those who distribute South Korean entertainment. The executions are public.

Hyesan, a city of 200,000 people, is the main gateway for outside information, including k-pop, which is smuggled across the border from China. Six of the seven executions took place here between 2012 and 2014, with a total of nine shots fired by three soldiers. “The families of those executed were often forced to attend the execution,” the report said.

In a video shown on the South Korean TV station Channel A last year, a North Korean student was brought before a huge crowd of people, including other students, and was convicted of possessing a USB pendrive which contained “a film and 75 songs from South Korea”.

