their health issues brought them closer together

Justin and Hailey Bieber credit: Bang Showbiz

Hailey and Justin Bieber have each had to stop in the hospital for the past few months due to health issues. The model suffered a stroke while the singer suffers from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Asked about it on the set of Good Morning America, Hailey said that facing these concerns in a public way has sparked a lot of very important conversations.

The star also shared that Justin is healing every day, stressing that he will get better and that she is very grateful.

A few days ago, Justin explained that his faith helped him overcome this ordeal.

In a video posted on Instagram, the singer insisted that he finds comfort in God, explaining that God knows his darker sides and opens his arms to him regardless. Last week, Justin showed off his symptoms in a video that surprised his fans.

“This eye doesn’t blink, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril doesn’t move,” he said. “So I have total paralysis on that side. (…) It’s quite serious as you can see. I wish it weren’t the case but it’s my body telling me to calm down. For those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my concerts, I am not physically able to do them.”