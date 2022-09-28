their long “fight” that started over Scarlett Johansson

Everything seems to indicate that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be dead pool Y Wolverinesrespectively, in Deadpool 3, the highly anticipated film that will bring them together in theaters after fifteen years.

The actors, who became close friends when they worked together on X-Men: Origins (their only film together, released in 2009), will take advantage of Deadpool’s connection to the X-Men to break box offices in September 2024.

In a hilarious video alluding to their historic “fights,” Reynolds and Jackman promise to answer a lot of questions about the upcoming movie, but ultimately don’t make anything very clear… hype is -for his fans- unavoidable.

And speaking of prank fights, let’s remember how one of the most entertaining friendships in Hollywood began.

All for… Scarlett Johansson

Yes, it all started with scarlett johansson.

Reynolds and the protagonist of Black Widow they were married from 2008 to 2011. It seems far away, but it was just when Ryan was filming X-Men with Jackman.

Jackman, being close friends with Scarlett, used to constantly joke around with Reynolds on the subject. The Australian hardly knew Ryan and yet during the filming he suggested “threateningly” that he do things right with his partner.







Jackman and Johansson acted together in Scoop.

In 2020, in dialogue with the Daily Beast, Jackman confirmed that he “used to pick on” Reynolds because he was close friends with Johansson.

“Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when she came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, dude, because I’m looking at you,’ and we started making fun of each other like that, and then It all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

funny fights

Reynolds and Johansson’s split didn’t end the friendship between Deadpool and Wolverine. From the year of the release of X-Men: Origins to today, both starred in a series of the most unusual jokes.

In November 2015, for example, Reynolds imitated Jackman to remind his fans to vote his friend People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

As revenge, months later Hugh laughed at Reynolds when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And so.

Then came false accusatory political ads between one and the other, jokes for the Day of the friend and a famous viral photo where Jake Gyllenhaal is complicit in a Christmas joke.







Reynolds with Jake Gyllenhaal (right) and Hugh.

Look also