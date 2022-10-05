their mark on the movies they made together

They were the golden couple of turn of the century Hollywood. The, Brad Pitt, a consecrated actor at the head of a production company, Plan B, still in its infancy; she, Angelina Jolie, one of the most desired and requested actresses. They met during the filming of Mr and Mrs smith and, for more than a decade of love, they monopolized covers and collaborated on various projects. We review the films in which they worked together.

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (2005)

Both Pitt and Jolie were two shining stars in the Hollywood firmament when Doug Liman signed them to star in the action comedy Mr and Mrs smith. In it, they gave life to two married secret agents, hired to assassinate each other.

The actress would confess in several promotional interviews that she was inspired by her failed marriages (with Johnny Lee Miller Y Billy Bob Thornton) to connect with his character, and on set he would end up finding the third man to walk down the aisle with.

Between explosions, shots and sexy sets, the interpreters fell in love, although the romance was not without controversy at the beginning because, at that time, the blond was married to Jennifer Aniston. And to think that the female character was originally going to be played by Nicole Kidman…

‘An invincible heart’ (2007)

Angelina Jolie had won an Oscar in 2000 for her role in Interrupted innocence Y The exchange earned him a new nomination in 2009. The drama directed by Michael Winterbottom and produced by her then-partner Brad Pitt did not lead her to the little golden man, but she did opt for the Golden Globe for her performance.

an invincible heart, presented at the Cannes Film Festival, was based on the true story of Marian Pearl, reporter’s widow Wall Street Journal Danny Pearl, killed by the Taliban in Pakistan.

Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship for three years when they embarked on this new film adventure. Although the actor had only produced five movies at the time, he had already shown his keen eye with titles like infiltrators (2006) and The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford (2007).

‘Front the sea’ (2015)

They met again in front of the cameras in this bet that they filmed during their honeymoon. They moved to Malta with their six children to immerse themselves in a story about the crisis of a marriage that Jolie had written herself.

Also directed by Angelina (it was her third fiction film after In the land of blood and honey and Invincible (Unbroken) and with Pitt as producer, the film collected the ravages in a couple after a loss in the France of the 70s.

Oceanfront It was not well received among specialized critics, but many viewers interpreted it as a prediction of the divorce that was going to take place between its leading actors a year later.

