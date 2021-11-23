their pain on social media- Corriere.it
Milwaukee: of the 40 injured overwhelmed by suv eighteen are children, today the community mourns its dancing grandmothers
These are the days of pain and bewilderment in Milwaukee and the community gathers around its “Dancing grannies “, the beloved institution of the “dancing grandmothers”: it is they who paid the highest price on Sunday 21 November, in the massacre of the Waukesha parade where an SUV overwhelmed and killed five people and injured 48. The suv driven by Darrell Brooks in fact took the group of grandmothers in full as they paraded dancing in their white and blue costumes. A troupe that has become famous throughout the city, that of the Dancing grannies, which, for decades, has cheered events and public parties with its ironic cheerleader-style choreography.
«We are devastated by this terrible tragedy» now write the grandmothers on their Faceook profile, «Our group was doing what they loved, performing in a parade making people of all ages smile». “Those who died were passionate grandmothers. Their eyes sparkled with the joy of being a grandmother. This is the glue that held us together ».
Even a husband of the grandmothers among the victims
Self Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, are the three victims of the Dancing Grannies, also the only man killed, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, was one of the “team” of grannies: he was the husband of a dancing grandmother, he followed the group in parades and helped them organize.
While the fifth victim is the 52-year-old Jane Kulich, a real estate agent who leaves her husband, three children and three grandchildren.
The names of the killed grannies are not mentioned on the facebook profile, but it is the local press that gives us their portraits and tells the story of this very active group of grandmothers aged 50 to 80 born in 1984, in Milwauke, and in great demand at public parties at all times of the year.
Sorenson, the soul of the “grannies” who believed in sisterhood
Virginia Sorenson, for all Ginny, was considered the heart of the Dancing grannies: 79 years old, hip and back problems but did not give up dancing and was the instructor and choreographer of the group she had been part of for 19 years, she helped the veterans and newcomers: “She loved dance and camaraderie between women, she called it sisterhood,” her husband says today. Sorenson, married for 56 years, with three children and six grandchildren, was at the back of the group with a banner in her hand when she was run over and killed by the SUV. For the Sorensons the Dancing Grandmothers were an activity for the whole family: the grandchildren often marched together with the group and the Sorenson house also organized frequent parties, especially during the Halloween period.
Durand, the rookie and Owen the enthusiast
Very young grandmother, 52 years old, Tamara Durand, a past elementary teacher, was instead making her debut with the Dancing Grannies: «Waukesha’s was her first parade with the group and she was very excited» says her husband. LeAnna Owen, 71, manager of various apartment complexes, was the youngest dancer in the troupe and prided herself on being able to keep up with her colleagues despite her height. And the others remember her as the one who had a word of encouragement for everyone.
Eighteen of the injured are children
The death toll is also heavy. The medical director of the Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, Dr. Michael Gutzeit, announced during a press conference that among the wounded in the parade 18 are children, all between the ages of 3 and 16. Ten of them are in intensive care and six of them are in critical condition. Among the victims there are three groups formed by brothers and sisters.
Brooks, “philosopher” rapper and violent
As for the person responsible for the massacre, Darrell E. Brooks, 39, a rapper with a heavy court file, “we think he acted alone,” Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference, adding that ” Brooks was at the wheel of his SUV and was running away from the police officers after they had intervened to quell a violent dispute ». He broke through the barricades and overwhelmed the parade.
November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 16:07)
