their pain on social media- Corriere.it

from Elisa Messina

Milwaukee: of the 40 injured overwhelmed by suv eighteen are children, today the community mourns its dancing grandmothers

These are the days of pain and bewilderment in Milwaukee and the community gathers around its “Dancing grannies “, the beloved institution of the “dancing grandmothers”: it is they who paid the highest price on Sunday 21 November, in the massacre of the Waukesha parade where an SUV overwhelmed and killed five people and injured 48. The suv driven by Darrell Brooks in fact took the group of grandmothers in full as they paraded dancing in their white and blue costumes. A troupe that has become famous throughout the city, that of the Dancing grannies, which, for decades, has cheered events and public parties with its ironic cheerleader-style choreography.

«We are devastated by this terrible tragedy» now write the grandmothers on their Faceook profile, «Our group was doing what they loved, performing in a parade making people of all ages smile». “Those who died were passionate grandmothers. Their eyes sparkled with the joy of being a grandmother. This is the glue that held us together ».

Even a husband of the grandmothers among the victims

Self Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, are the three victims of the Dancing Grannies, also the only man killed, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, was one of the “team” of grannies: he was the husband of a dancing grandmother, he followed the group in parades and helped them organize.

While the fifth victim is the 52-year-old Jane Kulich, a real estate agent who leaves her husband, three children and three grandchildren.

The names of the killed grannies are not mentioned on the facebook profile, but it is the local press that gives us their portraits and tells the story of this very active group of grandmothers aged 50 to 80 born in 1984, in Milwauke, and in great demand at public parties at all times of the year.