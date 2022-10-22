their renewal of vows!

Between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, it’s a beautiful love story that lasts. This Wednesday, October 19, the couple of stars marked the occasion by renewing their promise of love in the company of their loved ones on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary. The actress of the cult series 7 at home shared the happy news through a message posted on his Instagram account: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! I like you. », could we read. This was accompanied by a slideshow of souvenir photos of the 39-year-old actress and the 41-year-old singer.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake renew their vows in Italy

Among these images, we were also able to discover the outfits of the bride and groom during the ceremony held in Italy where the couple said yes in 2012! Jessica Biel wore a long white tulle skirt associated with a shirt, itself accessorized with a black belt tied at the waist. An original look signed Giambattista Valli.

As for Justin Timberlake, he also published several photos with his wife accompanied by this tender statement: “10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so beautiful person! Let’s go back! ».

Parents of two children, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have come a long way. In 2019, many rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer had made tabloid headlines. Today, the couple seems to have overcome this by appearing happier than ever.

