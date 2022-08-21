their surprise honeymoon in Paris in photos… The newlyweds are more in love than ever

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said yes during an intimate ceremony that took place in Las Vegas on July 16. In her OnTheJLo newsletter, the singer gave details relating to this simple and festive wedding placed under the sign of love. 20 years after their first engagement, the two stars have found each other and sealed their vows.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took off on their honeymoon in Paris, a city considered one of the most romantic in the world.

After landing at Le Bourget airport in a private jet, the couple put down their suitcases at the Hôtel de Crillon. A five-star establishment located on Place de la Concorde, a stone’s throw from the Champs Élysées. For their first evening in the City of Light, the actor and the singer are seen having dinner in the restaurant-club Le Matignon. Hugs, kisses and tender looks… The two stars multiply the gestures of affection. Later, they are seen hand in hand walking the streets of the capital and enjoying the coolness of a park.

A daily honeymoon

According to the confidences of a source with the magazine PeopleJennifer Lopez assures “ that every day spent with Ben is a honeymoon “. And to add: Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has been really going through this. »

Their honeymoon seems to take place with the family since Violet and Seraphina, the daughters of Ben Affleck, as well as Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, are by their side. From now on, J.Lo and Ben Affleck are at the head of a large blended family. Jennifer Lopez is the mother of two children, twins Emme and Maximilian (14), born from her previous marriage to Mexican singer Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, has three children, the fruit of his love with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10 years old).