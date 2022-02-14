Thelma and Louise, the two inseparable dogs looking for a home together for Valentine’s Day

Thelma and Louise are a pair of greyhound sisters, both one year old, who since October last year have been entrusted to the care of the “Dogs Trust West Calder Rehoming Center” shelter. They arrived in Scotland after being born in Ireland, and they are two inseparable dogs. Like most of the sisters, they too have different personalities. Louise loves to run and play, while Thelma prefers to relax and take naps.

After spending four months in the shelter, I am now looking for a home in which to live forever. From the shelter they say that these two little dogs can live with children or even with families where there is already another dog. On the other hand, they do not get along well with cats or other small animals because their breed leads them to chase them.

However, future owners should possibly have a garden in which to let them play. Susan Tonner, head of the center, said: “We always knew that Thelma and Louise would find a home together because they are sisters but above all best friends. They are very polite, sweet and friendly to everyone. Both with humans and with animals. Their self-esteem has improved a lot, they have become even more adventurous, and they love walks on the beach. ” They are always together, and they easily become attached to human beings. For this reason they would be faithful life companions for many people. “Finding a suitable home for them for Valentine’s Day would be our greatest desire – they say – it would be the crowning of a dream of love”.

