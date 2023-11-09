Theme, co-host, dress code and guest list

New York, New York: Don’t sleep on this announcement. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme for the Costume Institute’s annual spring exhibition, the sartorial showcase that serves as the theme for the Met Gala.

On the first Monday in May, the Met’s famous stairs will play host to a legion of A-listers gathering for the special opening of “Sleeping Beauties: Rewalking Fashion.”

Curated by Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator responsible for The Costume Institute, the exhibition will explore 250 pieces from the Permanent Collection of The Costume Institute. Some of which have never been displayed to the public before. The exhibition is set to reveal “the sensory elements of fashion masterworks” in a “completely new way”.

Discussion has already begun over whether guests will be asked to adhere to a potential dress code in Manhattan, yet no official announcement has been made on that front. Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, react with the official Met Gala proceedings yourself and uncover the meaning behind the themes below.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

In May 2024, The Met will hold a spring exhibition themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The concept will serve as the theme of the 2024 Met Gala, an annual benefit ball held to raise funds for The Met’s Costume Institute.

The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO Max Hollen explained that “Sleeping Beauties” will “push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory aspects of a costume.”

“‘Sleeping Beauties’ will enhance our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion, exploring how they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn, ultimately connecting to the works on display. “Offer a deep appreciation of integrity, beauty and artistic talent,” she added.

Bolton said the exhibit will be designed in three different areas; Land, sea and sky. These tentpoles will group works expertly crafted to resonate with aspects of the natural world. “It’s an ode to the emotional poetics of nature and fashion,” Bolton said.

What pieces will be on display at the 2024 Met Gala?

According to reports, the exhibition will “focus on 15 historically significant and aesthetically beautiful pieces from the collection that are too fragile to be worn again.” The exhibition will showcase 400 years of artistry, including iconic works by Schiaparelli, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Connor Ives.

A glimpse of the exhibition confirms that Monsieur Dior’s breathtaking Venus and Junon ball gowns from the late couturier’s Fall 1949 collection will be included in the collection. An exact replica of the latter was worn by Natalie Portman at the premiere may december At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

LVMH-owned Spanish luxuriate, LOEWE, will also feature prominently, with the Costume Institute confirming that the label has provided support for the exhibition. Gen-Z social media app TikTok is the primary sponsor of the exhibition and celebration, meaning there will be a greater emphasis on short-form video content and young content creators for the star-studded soiree.

What is the dress code for the 2024 Met Gala?

The dress code for the 2024 Met Gala has not been revealed yet. As in previous years, the dress code will be related to the exhibition theme. For example, the theme of the 2023 exhibition was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, asking guests to dress “in honor of Karl”.

Focusing on aesthetically relevant and historically significant garments, we can expect the maisons to delve deep into their archives to recreate pieces that adhere to that brief. After Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 Bob Mackie dress to the 2022 Met Gala and subsequently damaged it, it is believed that guests will be barred from borrowing any heritage gowns.

Who is the co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala?

With the announcement of the Costume Institute’s exhibit theme, no subsequent news has been released regarding the Met Gala co-hosts.

Previously, co-hosts included Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet and Blake Lively, meaning any fashionable personality related to arts, entertainment and culture could be eligible for the role .

Who will attend the 2024 Met Gala?

There is no news on the 2024 Me Gala guest list. Given TikTok’s sponsorship of the event, we can expect a younger crowd to be invited to sit at their table. Earlier, TikTok star Addison Rae attended the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas.

Other social media stars including Emma Chamberlain and Dixie D’Amelio are also starring in the event. While there was a distinct lack of internet celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala, it’s clear that TikTok’s patronage will bridge this short-term gap.

GRAZIA will continue to update our guide to the 2024 Met Gala as more news is announced.