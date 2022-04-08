Theme, date, hosts and everything you need to know about the MET Gala 2022

New York, March 17 (EFE).- The performer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the actors Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Y Regina King will host the met gala this year, one of the most notorious events in the world of show and that will be held on May 2 in New York.

Miranda, of Puerto Rican origin, was already named host in the 2020 edition of this event, which, however, was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, so it will be the first time that he attends the gala, which is organized by the magazine’s “boss” fashion, Anna Wintour.

In addition, they will continue to occupy their positions as honorary hosts Wintour, the couturier Tom Fordwho is director of Council of Fashion Designers of the US (CFDA), and the employer Adam Mosseridirector of Instagram, which sponsors the event.

This year, the Met gala, used to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met), has as its theme “In America: An anthology of fashion” (“In America: An Anthology of Fashion”), so it will revolve around the 19th and 20th century American fashion.

Specifically, the exhibition organized by the cultural institution parallel to the event will aim to pay tribute to the American fashion designers of the 19th and 20th century that were ignored or have been forgotten.

“We are going to focus on good designers who were not known names, who have been eliminated from the history of fashion, ignored or simply forgotten,” the director of the Met Costume Institute told Efe, Andrew Boltonwhich specified that “the majority are women”.

After a calendar change caused by the coronavirus pandemicthe 2022 Met Gala will be the first to return to its traditional first Monday of May. EFE

Do you plan to travel to United States or Canada? Find here the information you need about visas, destinations, lifestyle and more . Sign up to our newsletter

Don’t miss out on the latest news from Live Usa on Google News, follow us here