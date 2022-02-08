themed question in the test for Superintendents of the Carabinieri, the critical union – Nerd4.life

THE Pokémon they are everywhere, in video games, in the cinema, in our homes and smartphones. Everywhere. Even inside the 27th test of the internal competition for Superintendents of the Carabinieri. In fact, a Pokémon-themed question was included in the test, but this generated an immediate reaction from the reference union.

As you can see in the image below, UNARMA, Carabinieri Trade Union Association, wrote to the general command of the Carabinieri and stated that “it is strange that in a test in an internal competition one of the questions was dedicated to Pokémon”. The question in question was “What is, among others, a characteristic of Pokèmon, the creatures of the homonymous game of Satoshi Tajiri?”.

The answer to that question they were:

Who eat pizza

They don’t die in combat

Let them walk backwards

That they travel with one-wheeled bicycles

The union criticism the choice of the question, stating that perhaps it could be asked if Pikachu is a basic form or an evolution, or ask a more generic question linked to the playful-social phenomenon or linked to the success of the saga.

Letter from the Carabinieri union linked to the Pokèmon-themed question

In the letter of the Carabinieri union, it is admitted that the question could have value as “testing to assess whether and to what extent the candidate belongs to the community / user which by now not only plays, but competes in real tournaments”. It is also stated that it could be useful for “assessing the level of knowledge of the habits of our children and of those adults who in the virtual, almost hologramatic microcosm, can manifest emulative behavioral aspects perhaps of interest to order and public safety”. We leave interpretations of these statements to you.

The trade union however, he states in a nutshell that in a Carabinieri test there should be other questions that allow them to demonstrate “that they have such requisites as to be able to face in a coherent, lucid and safe manner a social commitment that certainly goes well beyond hunting for Pokémon”.

