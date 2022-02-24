“Then they are crying and complaining that he scams them”, the comments on an alleged new relationship of Belinda

In social networks nothing is overlooked, nor is anyone forgiven, especially when it comes to judging or speculating.

This was exactly what happened when the UFC fighter, Yair “El Pantera” Rodríguez, shared a photo with Belinda, going viral in just hours.

Rodríguez took advantage of the trend of the moment (Belinda’s breakup with Christian Nodal) to publish a photo with the singer and actress, to such an extent that rumors of a possible relationship spread.

“El Pantera” uploaded the photo only accompanied by the emoji raising his hand, a situation that generated all kinds of comments, so he decided to eliminate the message option in that publication.

Some of the comments were from colleagues, including one of them, Marco Beltrán, joked with the situation, asking him to get “eyes on his abdomen” tattooed, referring to the image that Nodal wears on his chest (or wore, if it is already deleted it).

Other users told him to “lend him $4 million,” a figure that, it is said, Belinda borrowed from Nodal to pay off a debt with the Tax Administration System, SAT, while others recommended “get out of there.”

There were so many unpleasant and ironic comments that he received that he had to clarify that the photo was taken in 2013 and asked not to generate speculation, however, some comments on this publication are also directed at a possible romance: “What emotion �� I already want to see that Belinda upload videos singing to the panther’s family ❤️��”, says one of the comments.

Comments on this post are on the rise. Most in a tone of irony.

