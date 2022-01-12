“Theo and Leao? Important left wing and let’s not forget Rebic … Tomori recovered easily”

Stefano Pioli, Rossoneri coach, gave an interview to MilanTV on the eve of the match against Genoa in the Italian Cup: “We are playing well, we are doing better than our opponents and it is a good start, but January will still be very demanding for both the Italian Cup and the championship. To have approached him well is a good signal, but we will always have to look for continuity “.

How does this team need to improve?

“They are guys aware of their qualities. We work in a prestigious club. There are many expectations, but they are the ones we wanted and we need to grow further, to fill that last step that is missing between being competitive and being winning. It is a privilege to experience these pressures “.

Theo and Leao on the left are making a difference …

“It has always been very important to us. And let’s not forget that Rebic is also a very, very decisive player …”.

How are the recovered from Covid doing?

“Fortunately, the episodes of these days have been asymptomatic, they have never stopped working even from home and their recovery will be easier than in other situations”.

Tomorrow last race with the capacity at 50%.

“The presence of the fans is an extra stimulus, they give us energy. We are sorry that in the next matches there will be only 5000, but also 5000, with the right behavior, will be able to help us”.

What is Milan aiming for in the Italian Cup?

“We have to do our best, winning tomorrow’s match. The match will present different difficulties compared to the previous matches; Genoa are very compact and aggressive, they are ready to go again: we will have to be lucid and clean.”

Will there be room for those who have played less?

“It’s an opportunity and a chance for everyone. What matters is having clear ideas throughout the match.”

Tomorrow San Siro will welcome Shevchenko and Tassotti from opponents.

“The reception of our fans at Marassi was super for what they did at Milan as players. They are two very serious people and two great coaches: I wish them the best for their career.”