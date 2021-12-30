Theo, Bennacer and Leao towards the agreement, Kessie walks away. And watch out for Tonali

Purchases and sales, but not only. Milan is planning the January (and June) transfer market, but is also working on the renewals of the big players. The goal is to lock up the pillars of the team, this time moving well in advance. Maldini and Massara want to close the parties relating to Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao as soon as possible. For Kessie, however, whose agreement with the club will expire in June, the hopes are low.

Great maneuvers at Casa Milan

Watch out for Tonali too. Two days ago, at the headquarters in via Aldo Rossi there was a meeting between his agent, Giuseppe Riso, the Rossoneri management. As reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan could offer a renewal with adjustment of the salary to the midfielder, who has shown on the field to be worth a higher figure than what he currently receives (1.4 million). Important increase also for Theo and Leao (for both the proposal is of 4 million net until 2026) and for the Algerian Bennacer (3.2 plus bonuses the Milan offer)

Romagnoli, downward renewal

Romagnoli deserves a separate chapter. He too, like Kessie, is due in June, but in this case, the chances that, in the end, the signature will arrive are all there. The captain has expressed his desire to stay at Milan and knows that, to do so, he will have to revise his current salary from 5.5 million downwards (so much lower). The negotiation continues.