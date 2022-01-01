Theo, from PSG to Chelsea. Milan and the French have already decided

Theo Hernandez returns to the center of the transfer market: Chelsea try him, but the defender and Milan have clear ideas about the future

With 17 goals and 18 assists in 101 games, Theo Hernandez He proved to be much more than a home full-back Milan. His contribution was decisive in both phases and, in a short time, the Frenchman became a key man of the club. The intuition of Paolo Maldini, who convinced him in Ibiza, turned out to be a sensational deal, given that the 20 million paid to take him away from real Madrid now they represent less than half of its value.

Half of Europe likes Theo and, cyclically, the top clubs try an approach to take him away from Milan. So far, they have never managed to break through. After PSG, which has tried persistently in recent months, in these days there is an attempt of Chelsea, who seeks a replacement for Chilwell, out of action until the end of the season due to a knee injury.

READ ALSO >>> No Milan for the defender: there is the official announcement

Milan transfer market, the point on Theo Hernandez’s future

According to what was collected by Calciomercato.it, however, even in this case the wall remains very high. Milan does not consider his sale, except in the case of incredible (and very unlikely) offers that exceed 60 million. The footballer, for his part, has stated several times that he wants to stay in Milan “forever” and has not done so to win the affection of the fans.

Theo feels that at San Siro he is finally managing to express his full potential and the idea of ​​changing country and league again does not excite him also for personal reasons, given that in 2022 he will become a father.

All the news of transfer market and not only: CLICK HERE!

In any case, the question remains on the table renewal. Currently, the former madridista earns around two million euros, a salary that should be doubled. AC Milan and their agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, they have been talking about it for months, but the negotiation has not yet come to fruition. There is serenity and a lack of haste from all sides: the idea is to continue together. An agreement will be found.