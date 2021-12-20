Theo Hernandez in the group, ready for Empoli?

Milan: the conditions of Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez wants to be there and will push to make himself available. Pioli naturally hopes to have him available for the match against Empoli, which is much more complicated than one might think. The Tuscans are going through a good period and to try to win three points you need to have as many players as possible available.

Surely Calabria, Rebic and Leao will be out: the only recoverable is Theo. The Frenchman missed the match against Napoli due to a flu syndrome that did not allow him to train in the last few days. The situation is not alarming, however, and the feelings are positive in view of the match against Empoli. Pioli will try to recover him, without forcing and taking risks, but also comparing himself with the boy: today he trained in a group and obviously the hope is that he will continue in the next few days. Otherwise, of course, Ballo-Touré will be deployed again as a starter in the left lane, despite the not exactly exciting performance offered against Napoli.