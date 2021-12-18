“Theo Hernandez more no than yes! Against Napoli it’s a direct match”

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the match against Napoli

Opponents have been playing against us lately with very high defense, have you noticed? “We face capable opponents who prepare the matches in a careful way, we will have to be lucid to make the right choices at the right time”.

The taboo Naples at San Siro and Spalletti for Pioli: “Honestly, I did not know these figures. Milan helped me to overcome many steps, maybe they will help me tomorrow too.”

On the moment of form: “We are having a very good first round, there are still two games to go. I would like to overcome last year’s 43. Tomorrow’s opponent has great qualities and an excellent coach, we certainly need to raise the level of performance.”

Danger of Inter escape? “I don’t think we can talk about escape yet. I don’t think championships are won in December. Last year we were in the lead for a long time, then we know how it ended. We have to aim to do better than last year. . The first year we scored 66 points, the second year 79 points and the goal is to do better, especially in the second round. “

About Tonali: “I am absolutely convinced that he can still grow a lot in terms of play, offensive and defensive. We do not have a player who can determine, our fulcrum is the team.”

Are you worried about the drop? “We raced in an exaggerated way, then they followed the same path as us. We are not racing against anyone, but only with ourselves. The last two performances were not optimal, we must try again to put our qualities on the field with strength. and conviction “.

On injuries: “I am optimistic, we are working to find solutions. It has been a difficult month for us, we have tried to increase the work of recovery and prevention, stimulating the players to be more attentive and precise about the daily jobs. Playing so often a player he loses many games easily “.

How did the team react after Udine? “The reaction of the team is what we have always had, throwing ourselves into our work with even more enthusiasm. In these days I have seen things done well. If you talk to me about individuals, except Theo who had some problems, everyone has trained with the right intensity and quality “.

Will the winter break be used to make another type of preparation? “If we hadn’t had all the injuries last year, I think we would have won the Scudetto. In our growth path it is normal to have ups and downs. The break does not allow you to do any other work other than recovering and preparing for the match against Roma. . They will have a few days off after Empoli, then we will prepare the match against Roma and the other commitments in January. I expect to be able to be more like last year’s first round and score more points in the second round of the season. Last year”.

About Theo Hernandez and Diaz: “Theo had problems, a flu syndrome, he never went out on the field. To date it is more no than yes, tomorrow we will talk to the boy and we will decide. For Brahim it is possible that the covid has taken something away from him, at this moment it is not a physical problem. He has to find those technical plays he has. It may be that he feels a little pressure, this year he is more empowered. They are young guys, they may have difficulties “.

On the African Cup: “I am always in favor of the health of my players. The club will make the best choice based on the situation that will arise.”

On Inter midfield: “I don’t understand why we keep talking about another team. We have our players and I’m happy with mine. In the last two in terms of quality we have done something less, if you go down in quality then it is more difficult to win games “.

On Napoli’s misstep with Empoli: “Napoli’s misstep with Empoli is just for the result, Napoli made it. We both know how important this challenge is, it’s a direct match. I expect Napoli to be as intense and attentive as I expect it to be. both Milan too “.

On the choices for holders and reserves: “The difficulties lie in choosing the best players to start the game, then having valid alternatives with different characteristics to change situations that do not go as we would like”.

How’s Theo doing? “From a physical point of view he could be better, it was not a good week. From a psychological point of view he is very aware, he knows he can do better than in the last few weeks”.

Realism or optimism? “The term realism has been with us for a couple of years. We are not positive because we hope something special will happen. We have our certainties, our qualities. A few half missteps, certainly yes, but I have such an intelligent group that knows what to do. to stay on top. We have all the qualities and all the support possible from our fans to keep doing well. “

Tactical key for tomorrow? “They have a very dynamic midfield. The tactical key is quality in the gesture and in the choice at the right time. We must focus on our style of play; we are among the first in Italy to recover more high balls: as long as the advantages outweigh the risks we must continue like this “.