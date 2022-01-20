Theo Hernandez on his future: the announcement!

Theo Hernandez gave a long interview to The Athletic in which he talked about his future and beyond.

Theo Hernandez, interviewee, Milan

Her words

On his stay at Milan: “I am very happy at Milan. I am happy here, and we are discussing the renewal of my contract with the company. Things are proceeding very well “.

On the relationship with Maldini: “As a child I always watched Paolo Maldini play. I have a very close relationship with him since the first time we met in Ibiza. Paolo immediately made things clear with me by telling me that I was a very strong player and that I would have to work hard every day. If I am the player I am today, it is also thanks to his words and his trust in me. I keep talking to Paolo every day, he always comes to see us at training. It is an honor to have him with us, he has been the best full-back in the world for many years ”.

On the relationship with Pioli: “I have had many good coaches in my career as a footballer, but the one who most changed my life as a man and as a footballer is definitely Stefano Pioli. From the first moment it arrived, it gave me the awareness I needed to bring out my full potential. It is thanks to this that I am playing this way now ”.

On the relationship with Leao: “Of course I’m the fastest player. Leao is a splinter but the first place is mine, without a doubt. The two of us understand each other very well because he plays in a different way than the others: he always goes 1v1 and creates space for me. Often the opponents do not even follow me “.

About his role in the field: “Personally, I feel freer and more comfortable when I cut in the middle of the pitch, where there is more space. At Real Madrid, I lacked the confidence to play in such an offensive way and I hadn’t fully expressed my potential. Here at Milan, on the other hand, I have confidence. I am better off exchanging the ball for wings and spikes. I love to attack and always go forward on the pitch. Playing with more freedom allows me to score more and make many more assists. This serves a lot to help the team achieve positive results ”.

On the captain’s armband: “For me this is a great honor. Being the captain of Milan after having worked so hard every day for this group makes me proud. “

At work before games: “Before each match, together with the coach, we decide the game strategies, looking above all where there could be free spaces to attack our opponents on duty. I remember that before the match against Atalanta, for example, the coach told me that most of the spaces would be in the center, and therefore I cut towards the pitch and found that great pass for Calabria’s goal after the match just started ” .

On the role of the full-back over the years: “The full-backs are not like Totti, Zidane or Kakà, but nowadays football is changing and the role of the full-back is getting higher and higher on the pitch. I myself also consider myself a point guard. I like to help the team with goals and assists, it makes me happy. But the important thing in the end is to win the games. For this reason I am still working on the defensive phase: a full-back must defend first than attack. Slowly, I’m getting better. I’m still young and I still have many years of career ahead of me ”.

About France: “Deschamps’ call was one of the best moments of last year. Incredible, a moment I’ve been waiting for a long time: I couldn’t wait to play with my brother. We have done it in the past, but with the national team it is not the same thing. Winning the Nations League was a great experience. My goal is to work and give my all to go to the World Championship: obviously I hope to go there with my brother, it would be the realization of a dream “.