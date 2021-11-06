Theo-Milan, renewal tests: here is the figure that could satisfy the parties

Milan have a very specific objective: to lock Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman has a contract until 2024, so there would be plenty of time to discuss it calmly, but past (and current) experiences and market sirens dictate a different strategy. This time the club wants to play in advance to avoid possible and unwelcome assaults from abroad during the next summer transfer market.

Possible new meeting

As Tuttosport reports, next week could be the turning point. Or decisive, if you prefer. According to the indiscretion, during the break for the national teams, Maldini and Massara could meet Theo’s entourage again, with the aim, as mentioned, of reaching an agreement in a short time. For his part, the player is ready to sign: Hernandez has never hidden his intention to stay at Milan, a club that has given him confidence and space, allowing him to become today’s champion.

Parts far from far

Obviously, we need to talk about figures. Because the heart cannot be controlled, this is true, but the wallet also has its weight. Milan have put on a salary of 3.5 million euros, more than double the current salary of 1.5 million plus bonuses. The agent of the external fort aims to snatch something more: the expected white smoke could reach 4 million.