Theory explains a connection between Quaxly and Don Quixote in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

As you know, Nintendo confirmed news related to Pokemon. In it Pokémon Presents which took place last February, it was detailed that the ninth generation is under development: Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. They will be released “at the end of 2022” on Nintendo Switch, still without a specific date.

Since the appearance of the games, Pokémon have always based their regions on places in the real world. After seeing the game and a map shown in the trailer, everything seems to indicate that the new region is based on the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). On the other hand, we also know that the initial Pokémon will be Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Well, this time an interesting theory has been shared that relates Quaxly to the Quixotefamous character of the most outstanding work of Spanish literature and protagonist of Don Quijote of La Manchanovel written by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

These are the details that have been shared:

Don Quixote is the fictional character of the famous novel by Miguel de Cervantes El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quixote de la Mancha, a self-proclaimed gentleman who read many stories of heroic romances before embarking on his own adventures. As the story of Don Quixote is that of a knight errant, he is often described and depicted as wearing knightly armor, a shield and a jousting lance with which he charges against his non-existent enemies while riding a horse.

The Iberian Peninsula and the Spanish people as a whole have a strong connection to the sea both geographically and historically, as the region is surrounded by water, and it is also where many ships departed from during the age of exploration. Although Quaxly could very well be based on sailors, which would make sense as a connection to conquerors and the exploration of foreign lands, his name resembles that of Don Quixote.

Pokémon Sword and Shield introduced a Pokémon that rode other creatures in the form of Calyrex (from the Snows in the Crown DLC), but that’s a Legendary Pokémon with its own unique design. As such, a starter Pokémon from the next game series is unlikely to have a mount; but that doesn’t mean a knight Pokémon can’t exist.

On the other hand, there is a theory that Quaxly would evolve into a Water/Fighting-type Pokémon in its last form.

Therefore, if Quaxly were to evolve into a creature that resembles or was inspired by Don Quixote (remember that it is described as a serious and tidy duckling Pokémon on the official website for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet), it could be armed. with a spear and a shield (much like Sirfetch’d from Pokemon Sword and Shield).

Obviously, this is a simple theory and there is nothing confirmed, so there will be no choice but to wait for Nintendo and Game Freak to share more details about this installment.

What do you think?

